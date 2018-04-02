Renewable energy fair scheduled for April 14 at Cazenovia College

Construction worker installing solar panel on roof

The public is invited to attend “Seize the Power: Cazenovia Renewable Energy Fair” on Saturday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hubbard Hall, Cazenovia College. The fair will bring together local residents, students, business owners, farmers and industry experts for a hands-on, how-to, afternoon of fun and learning about the community’s renewable energy future.

At the fair, attendees will learn how to get started using money-saving renewable energy technologies that can be installed in homes or businesses. Local vendors and agencies that focus on renewable energies will have representatives available to answer questions and provide information. Visitors to the fair will also learn about and see cutting-edge research that will drive technologies for years to come.

Several hands-on demonstrations will be set up outside Hubbard Hall. Attendees will be able to see how a residential-scale wind turbine and a small solar array might be installed in their homes.

Another display will have three demonstration tables, one each for solar electricity/photovoltaic panels, solar thermal heating of water and wind power. Each of the three renewable energy types will have two set-ups: one as a control and one that can be manipulated to compare how different variables may affect the amount of energy collected. There will be data displayed in real time on computer monitors at each table.

There will also be a mini car show. Owners of Tesla, Chevy Bolt and Volt, Prius Prime and Honda Clarity vehicles will be on hand to answer questions about their cars.

Exhibitors at the fair include CNY Solar, Blue Rock Energy, Taitem Engineering, NP Environmental, Next Generation Solar, SUMO Energy, Great Brook Solar, Cazenovia Village Board, Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), Oneida-Madison Electric Cooperative, Fenner Renewable Energy Education (FREE) Center, and Madison County Landfill and Transfer Station, as well as professors and students from SUNY Morrisville and Cazenovia College. Exhibitors will offer scheduled informational presentations throughout the day.

In addition, a Youth Science Fair will showcase students’ ideas about the future of renewable energy science. Prizes will be awarded in the following age categories: preschool-kindergarten, grades 1-3, grades 4-6, grades 7-9, and grade 10-12.

Brunch will be available for $6 at Hubbard Hall for the general public.

All are invited. For a full list of exhibitors and presentations, visit cazclimatecommittee.org.

