Reggae star Matisyahu to perform at Paper Mill Island on July 22

Reggae rocker Matisyahu and his band will perform at Paper Mill Island on July 22. (Photo by Nechama Leitner)

GRAMMY-nominated artist Matisyahu will bring his reggae-infused rock to Paper Mill Island in Baldwinsville at 7 p.m. July 22. Tickets range from $25 to $50.

The singer is also promoting his new single “Coming From Afar” featuring Movado, which was released in May and premiered at Billboard.com.

Matisyahu has created his own space in modern music, developing a loyal following that has driven singles such as “One Day” and “King Without a Crown” to international recognition. His newest album, Undercurrent, was released last year via Thirty Tigers and Matisyahu’s own imprint, Fallen Sparks. The album embodies a collaborative and freeform spirit as Matisyahu and his band seamlessly merge instrumental improvisation sessions with lyrics and vocals.

The synergistic energy of the album is especially apparent onstage, where Matisyahu and guitarist Aaron Dugan, bassist Stu Brooks, drummer Joe Tomino and keyboardist Big Yuki bring their creative dynamic to life. Undercurrent has showcased Matisyahu’s improvisational aptitude and live music chutzpah, that has the jam band and festival worlds taking note with his recently announced LOCKN’ Festival set.

The boundary-breaking artist has been busy on tour, dropping a three-part video series on the making of Undercurrent and taking time to speak to Billboard and the Huffington Post about it. He took time at his show in Austin 2017 to record LIVE AT STUBB’S VOL. IV, capturing the freeform essence of his set at the historic venue, where he is set to reappear near the top of the tour.

