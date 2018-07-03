 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Reggae star Matisyahu to perform at Paper Mill Island on July 22

Jul 03, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Music, News

Reggae star Matisyahu to perform at Paper Mill Island on July 22

Reggae rocker Matisyahu and his band will perform at Paper Mill Island on July 22. (Photo by Nechama Leitner)

GRAMMY-nominated artist Matisyahu will bring his reggae-infused rock to Paper Mill Island in Baldwinsville at 7 p.m. July 22. Tickets range from $25 to $50.

The singer is also promoting his new single “Coming From Afar” featuring Movado, which was released in May and premiered at Billboard.com.

Matisyahu has created his own space in modern music, developing a loyal following that has driven singles such as “One Day” and “King Without a Crown” to international recognition. His newest album, Undercurrent, was released last year via Thirty Tigers and Matisyahu’s own imprint, Fallen Sparks. The album embodies a collaborative and freeform spirit as Matisyahu and his band seamlessly merge instrumental improvisation sessions with lyrics and vocals.

The synergistic energy of the album is especially apparent onstage, where Matisyahu and guitarist Aaron Dugan, bassist Stu Brooks, drummer Joe Tomino and keyboardist Big Yuki bring their creative dynamic to life. Undercurrent has showcased Matisyahu’s improvisational aptitude and live music chutzpah, that has the jam band and festival worlds taking note with his recently announced LOCKN’ Festival set.

The boundary-breaking artist has been busy on tour, dropping a three-part video series on the making of Undercurrent and taking time to speak to Billboard and the Huffington Post about it. He took time at his show in Austin 2017 to record LIVE AT STUBB’S VOL. IV, capturing the freeform essence of his set at the historic venue, where he is set to reappear near the top of the tour. 

Comment on this Story

Coding with confidence
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling