WHAT WE’RE EATING: Pan Seared Brined Pork Chops with Herbed Cream Sauce

Pan Seared Brined Pork Chops with Herbed Cream Sauce.

Contributed by Tricia Parks

Co-Owner Creekside Meadows Farm

Pork chops are a great autumn meal when paired with fresh apple sauce or roasted squash. This meal is easy and quick to cook; brining the chops before you cook them will ensure they are juicy and tender. The herbed cream sauce is very simple but don’t be surprised if you are licking your plate clean.

We hope you stop by the farmers market for your pasture raised pork chops from one our great farmers. We are always happy to share how we raise our animals.

INGREDIENTS

2-4 Center Cut bone in Chops- 1” or thicker, thawed

For the brine:

1 ¾ cup water

2 tablespoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons brown or maple sugar

For the herbed cream sauce

1 cup dry white wine or chicken stock

½ cup heavy cream or 3 tablespoons sour cream or crème fraich

Fresh rosemary and thyme, finely chopped for 1 teaspoon total, or ½ teaspoon of dried

DIRECTIONS

Mix together brine ingredients until dissolved.

Brine the chops at least 1 hour but can be done overnight.

Remove chops and blot dry with paper towels. Let come to room temperature for ½ hour.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons butter. Once the butter is melted and sizzling but not burning add the chops, leaving space around each so they aren’t crowded. You want to hear a good sizzle in the pan as you sear them; if the heat’s too low they will sweat, causing them to dry out.

Cook 2-3 minutes on each side until lightly browned, then reduce heat to medium and continue cooking 2-5 minutes until the internal temperature is 145F. These can cook very quickly so use a meat thermometer so you don’t overcook the chops.

Remove to a plate, tent with foil and keep warm.

Pour off excess fat in the skillet, then heat on medium high. Add the wine or broth, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen all those tasty little morsels.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the herbs and allow to reduce by half (about 10 minutes). Add in the cream and simmer until thickened to your liking. Season with pepper or additional herbs if desired.

Pour Sauce over chops at serving.

Homegrown By Heros Farm

Find us weekly at the Cazenovia Farmers Market

And find us online at: CreeksideMeadowsFarm.com and on Facebook too!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story