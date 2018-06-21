WHAT WE’RE EATING: Berrylicious Salad

Jun 21, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Food
Madison Bistro
It’s strawberry season, and no conventionally-grown, store-bought strawberry can in any way compare to those berries coming fresh from a local farm. In this salad, the sweetness of the strawberries and candied nuts balances with the creamy sourness of the blue cheese and acidity of the balsamic dressing to create that harmonious flavor called umami.
We’re a farm-to-table restaurant and the berries, the greens and the cheese are all from our regional partners — this makes a huge difference. The fresher your ingredients, the better your salad will be!
This is salad for one but can be scaled up to share:
Fresh field greens 4oz (handful)
Ripe strawberries 2-4 sliced
Bleu cheese 2oz crumbled
Candied pecans*
Balsamic vinaigrette
To make the candied pecans
Butter 1 tbs
Brown sugar 1 tbs
Pecans small handful, chopped or whole, as you prefer
Place equal portions butter and sugar in a skillet on low heat and melt through. Add pecans. Stir constantly until well-coated and toasty. Set aside and cool to room temperature.
Toss greens, fruit, candied nuts and cheese in your favorite balsamic vinaigrette, and enjoy.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jun 21, 2018 0
Jun 21, 2018 0
Jun 21, 2018 0
Jun 21, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 21, 2018
Jun 21, 2018
Jun 21, 2018
Jun 21, 2018