 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

WHAT WE’RE EATING: Spring Panzanella

Jun 08, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Food

WHAT WE’RE EATING: Spring Panzanella

Spring Panzanella

Submitted by Alicyn Hart, Executive Chef

The Farm Store at Palladino Farms and Heritage Hill Brewhouse & Kitchen

(opening this summer)

Panzanella, or Tuscan bread salad, is summer’s answer to comforting Thanksgiving stuffing. It’s filling and satisfying, but still light and fresh. Bring it along to a cookout as a dish to pass; it’s sure to trump everyone’s potato salad. Use good bread and seasonal locally-grown vegetables and make it your own.

¡Buen Provecho!

Eat well!

Recipe serves 4

Ingredients

Sourdough Bread 1 lb

Asparagus 1 lb

Shallots 1/4 cup

Bacon 4 strips

Eggs 2

White wine vinegar 1/2 cup

Sunflower oil 1 cup

Hard or semi-hard cheese 6 oz

Radishes 5

Baby kale or other salad greens 6 oz

Salt & pepper and pinch of sugar

Instructions

1. Tear bread into bite-sized pieces, crust and all. Coat with olive oil and bake on low heat until crisp.

2. Coat cleaned, trimmed asparagus spears with olive oil and season with s+p. Ready a grill and grill until slightly charred and tender.

3. Cut bacon slices into 1″ pieces. Slowly render in pan over medium heat.

4. Remove bacon from pan, reserving drippings. Turn off heat.

5. Add minced shallot to drippings, sauté lightly.

6. Add white wine vinegar and sunflower oil.

7. Toss toasted bread in dressing with baby kale greens.

8. Slice radishes thin and quick pickle them in vinegar, a pinch of sugar, and s+p.

9. Bring 3 cups do water to a boil, lower in eggs, cover and hard boil 5 minutes. Put immediately in ice bath. Peel when cool, and slice.

10. Cut asparagus spears into 1″ pieces.

11. Toss bread, greens, bacon, asparagus with dressing. Top with pickled radishes and perfectly boiled eggs.

Comment on this Story

J-D girls lacrosse falls in first state semifinal appearance
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling