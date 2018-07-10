Lorenzo Driving Competition 2018 adds new features

Offers three days of competition and free New York State Fair tickets

The Lorenzo Driving Competition returns July 20-22 with two exciting new additions: a third day of competition and free tickets to the Great New York State Fair to the first 500 spectators each day.

“For 41 years, the Lorenzo Driving Competition has been a signature summer equestrian event in the Central New York area,” said LDC Board President Carol Buckhout. “We are excited to continue this tradition, which partners history with modern carriage driving, especially as we recognize the 225th anniversary of the founding of Cazenovia.”

The show is back on the grounds of the Lorenzo State Historic Site after a cancellation in 2017 due to Mother Nature’s wrath. Organizers are “proud to help honor our history,” Buckhout said, by returning this classic and charming competition to the great front lawn of what was once the home of John Lincklaen, Cazenovia’s founder.

The show, as always, is free to spectators, including parking on the showgrounds. New this year, competitors and visitors will receive free tickets to the State Fair, which runs August 22-Sept. 3. “I grew up in Cazenovia and am proud to say what a wonderful event it is for the community,” said acting State Fair Director Troy Waffner.

Also new, for the first time in its 41-year history, the show has been expanded to three days with a a “Fun Friday, house rules” competition. The day starts with a driven dressage class, testing the skill of horse and driver as they perform a pattern with circles, diagonals and changes of gait. Next, each team will drive through fields and wooded areas before stopping at Empire Farmstead Brewery to negotiate an obstacle course before returning to Lorenzo.

Saturday and Sunday, the heart of the show remains the polished pleasure-driving teams showing off the unique combination of skill, attire and showmanship that defines the sport. Competition will take place in two rings: one featuring such crowd favorites as the Carriage Dog and Antique Vehicle classes, and one dedicated to an obstacle class.

Sunday morning, look for Lorenzo’s signature 5-mile, Pleasure Drive-pace through the countryside south of the Lorenzo site. For spectators, a favorite spot to watch the competition is the water crossing near Burlingame Road; plan to be there 8:30 – 10 a.m., to catch the action.

Both days, spend time exploring the magnificent Lorenzo mansion, carriage collection and formal garden. Check out the Kids Korral and the many vendors and silent auction items, and don’t miss two special events planned for the main ring during the mid-day break: Saturday is a demonstration of beagling by the Limestone Creek Hunt; Sunday is a dog agility demo.

Each evening, equine pursuits give way to the pursuit of happiness.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Friday with the “Hats Off to Lorenzo” welcome reception. The community is invited to join competitors on the showgrounds and wear their best topper for competition in the popular hat contest. Judges are Dave Katleski, owner of Empire Farmstead Brewery and Troy Waffner, acting director of the New York State Fair.

The popular Brew and BBQ buffet will be the Saturday night centerpiece, starting at 6 p.m., with live music by the Cazenovia Community Band and beverages provided by Empire Farmstead Brewery and Critz Farms Brewing and Cider Company. Buy a glass for $5 and have it refilled all night. Reservations are required for the BBQ.

For more information and updates on the show, go to www.lorenzodriving.org or follow us on Facebook.

