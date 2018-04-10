Actor, former Caz resident Steve Hayes premiers one man show at Redhouse

Redhouse Arts Center welcomes back comic actor and audience favorite Steve Hayes for the premier of his one-man show, “Raised by Warner Brothers, Born in Syracuse.” Performances will take place April 13 and 14 at the new Redhouse at City Center, located at 400 South Salina St.

Redhouse audiences are very familiar with Steve Hayes who most recently starred in “Six Degrees of Separation” and “Beauty and the Beast” at Redhouse. In the premier of his one man show, Hayes makes merry as he tells stories about his experience as a movie obsessed Central New York child who grows up to become a movie obsessed New York City actor.

Steve has long been an award-winning comedian on the NYC cabaret scene. Over the years he’s branched out into movies, theatre, television and the Internet with his ongoing YouTube series, “Steve Hayes: Tired Old Queen at the Movies” and he also starred in Fine Line Feature’s “TRICK.”

Being able to return to Syracuse to premier his new show at the Redhouse Arts Center new home has special meaning to Steve. “I’m honored and excited to be performing my one-person show at the brand new Redhouse Arts Center in downtown Syracuse,” he said. “Raised a short distance from the city, I spent a great deal of time in the area until I moved to New York to pursue my career in my 20s. One of the joys of my life has been coming back to perform in various productions at The Redhouse.”

The premier of “Raised by Warner Brothers, Born in Syracuse” will run April 13 and 14 at Redhouse at City Center located at 400 South Salina St. For tickets and information call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at 315-362-2785 or visit theredhouse.org.

