Free Concert at Syracuse Oasis

Mar 29, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment
A free concert will be held at Syracuse Oasis in East Syracuse on April 5.
The event will be performed at the nonprofit organization that is a part of The Oasis Institute, a national health education enrichment program designed for people over the age of fifty. Starting at 1:30 p.m., the concert features Trevor Jorgensen, saxophonist and clarinetist, and Robert Auler on piano.
Back by popular demand, dynamic performer Trevor Jorgensen brings his inimitable enthusiasm and commentary to Oasis, accompanied by Oasis concert series coordinator Robert Auler on the piano.
Concerts are free and open to both members and non-members of all ages. There is additional free parking and easy access onsite. You may register for the concert by mail, in person at Syracuse Oasis, or by visiting oasisnet.org/syracuse.
Syracuse Oasis, located on 6333 State Route 298, is sponsored by Upstate Medical University.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Mar 29, 2018 0
Mar 29, 2018 0
Mar 28, 2018 0
Mar 28, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Mar 29, 2018
Mar 29, 2018
Mar 29, 2018