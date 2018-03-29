Free Concert at Syracuse Oasis

 

A free concert will be held at Syracuse Oasis in East Syracuse on April 5.

The event will be performed at the nonprofit organization that is a part of The Oasis Institute, a national health education enrichment program designed for people over the age of fifty. Starting at 1:30 p.m., the concert features Trevor Jorgensen, saxophonist and clarinetist, and Robert Auler on piano.

Back by popular demand, dynamic performer Trevor Jorgensen brings his inimitable enthusiasm and commentary to Oasis, accompanied by Oasis concert series coordinator Robert Auler on the piano.

Concerts are free and open to both members and non-members of all ages. There is additional free parking and easy access onsite. You may register for the concert by mail, in person at Syracuse Oasis, or by visiting oasisnet.org/syracuse.

Syracuse Oasis, located on 6333 State Route 298, is sponsored by Upstate Medical University.

