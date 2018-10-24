Art Park presents first annual ‘Nature’s Burning: A Fiery Fundraiser’

Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will light up at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, when the park presents the first annual “Nature’s Burning: A Fiery Fundraiser.” The community is invited to participate in a Burning Man-like event in which art is created and then respectfully returned to the earth via a fiery send-off.

“This is a perfect way to end our season,” said Pam McLaughlin, Art Park executive director.

Cazenovia-based artist, Jim Ridlon’s expansive, site-specific installation titled “Nature’s Market,” on view at the top of the park through Oct. 31, will be disassembled and transported to the lower portion of the park to be set on fire in its final showing. Attendees are invited to purchase components of the installation for $2, $5 or $10, which they can then place on a specially constructed armature, which will then be set on fire at 6 p.m.

“Jim’s installation stimulated so much thought regarding our connections to nature when it was on view,” McLaughlin said. “He thought concluding the show in the tradition of Burning Man was a perfect way to bring the conversation full circle.”

Free parking will be available starting at 5 p.m. Entrance fee is $2 per person. Bring picnics, lawn chairs, and dress for the weather, rain or shine. Cider and donuts will be provided.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story