 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Art Park presents first annual ‘Nature’s Burning: A Fiery Fundraiser’

Oct 24, 2018 Arts, Cazenovia Republican

Art Park presents first annual ‘Nature’s Burning: A Fiery Fundraiser’

Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will light up at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, when the park presents the first annual “Nature’s Burning: A Fiery Fundraiser.” The community is invited to participate in a Burning Man-like event in which art is created and then respectfully returned to the earth via a fiery send-off.

“This is a perfect way to end our season,” said Pam McLaughlin, Art Park executive director.

Cazenovia-based artist, Jim Ridlon’s expansive, site-specific installation titled “Nature’s Market,” on view at the top of the park through Oct. 31, will be disassembled and transported to the lower portion of the park to be set on fire in its final showing. Attendees are invited to purchase components of the installation for $2, $5 or $10, which they can then place on a specially constructed armature, which will then be set on fire at 6 p.m.

“Jim’s installation stimulated so much thought regarding our connections to nature when it was on view,” McLaughlin said. “He thought concluding the show in the tradition of Burning Man was a perfect way to bring the conversation full circle.”

Free parking will be available starting at 5 p.m. Entrance fee is $2 per person. Bring picnics, lawn chairs, and dress for the weather, rain or shine. Cider and donuts will be provided.

Comment on this Story

Years ago in history: Week of Oct. 24
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill