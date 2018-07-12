‘Legally Blonde the Musical’ coming to Manlius July 19-21

Jul 12, 2018 Jason Emerson Arts, Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment
The Town of Manlius Recreation Department’s annual summer production will feature “Legally Blonde the Musical” with performances scheduled for July 19 through 21 at 7 p.m. at the Fayetteville-Manlius High School auditorium.
The musical is based on the 2001 movie “Legally Blonde and follows Elle (Amy Just) as she navigates her way through Harvard Law School while looking for love and breaking down traditional stereotypes. The soundtrack features truly catchy music combined with high energy dancing.
This is the 42nd year the Town of Manlius has sponsored a summer theater production. The cast and pit feature many of Central New York’s most talented performers and musicians.
Tickets for “Legally Blonde the Musical” are $15 for adults, $13 for children 12 and under, and $13 for seniors 65 and older. Tickets may be purchased by calling 315-670-SHOW or by visiting manliusmusical.org.
Cast
Elle Woods – Amy Just
Warner Huntington III – Cooper Pokrentowski
Vivienne Kensington – Cynthia Waibel
Emmett Forrest – Cole Jarvis
Professor Callahan – Mark Kotzin
Paulette – Katherine Mcginnis
Serena – Maddie Castro
Margot – Megan Schwartz
Pilar – Theresa Rutkowski
Shandi – Megan Schwartz
Kate/Mousy Client/Stenographer – Molly Kotzin
Leilani – Clari Atherlay
Cece – Caeli Carroll
Kristine – Marissa Digennaro
Veronica – Erin Houghtaling
Shandi – Nia Loyd
Elle’s Mom – Carol Minkstein
Elle’s Dad – James Sharples
Winthrop – David Richmond
Lowell – David Adler
Pforzheimer – Nicholas Hoalcraft
Brooke Wyndham – Chelsea Colton
Aaron Schultz – John Nolan
Padamadan – Jeffrey Salamone
Enid – Geraldine Wason
Cashier (Laker Girl) – Camille Mason
Guard/Kiki The Colorist – Nicholas Courgi
Judge – Mookey Vanorden
Whitney/Chutney/Dress Shop Salesgirl – Illiana Cohen
Dress Shop Manager/Department Store Salesgirl – Olivia Moffa
Grandmaster Chad – Massimo Giaconna
Dewey – Connor Carroll
Kyle – Adam Fumarola
Nikos – Zach Taber
Carlos – Jonathan Benn
