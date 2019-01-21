CNY Political Leadership Institute intro meeting is Jan. 29

Jan 21, 2019 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Bulletin, News, Politics, Star Review, Things to Do
The Central New York Political Leadership Institute (CNY PLI) will launch its 10th annual eight-week program to train individuals how to navigate the political process with a free information session on Jan. 29.
The meeting takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at OneGroup, 706 N. Clinton St. in Syracuse. (Free refreshments provided.)
The nonpartisan training program, which debuted in 2010, is designed for those interested in working on campaigns, for their political party, or running for office. Leadership Greater Syracuse administers the nonpartisan program with the help of sponsors including Centerstate CEO/Syracuse Tomorrow, Spectrum, MIPAC, the Onondaga County Bar Association Foundation, the Homebuilders and Remodelers of CNY, IBEW-NECA and the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters.
“This program is completely unique by providing the practical tools for citizens to begin getting engaged with politics and campaigns,” said David Knapp (R), co-chair of the CNY PLI advisory committee.
“Together, we believe there is nothing more American than Republicans, Democrats and Independents coming together to help encourage and train tomorrow’s leaders in how to participate in the political process,” added Joe Rossi (D), co-chair of the CNY PLI advisory committee.
The CNY PLI training sessions cover campaign organization and operations, how to get on the ballot, messaging, working with the media, campaign finance, fundraising and how to get out the vote. Program organizers have enlisted the help of local elected officials, party leaders, campaign managers and others to speak to program participants. Speakers represent all political parties.
Some of the speakers for the 2019 program include:
The Central New York Political Leadership Institute has trained more than 200 participants and counts many elected officials as alumni.
The information session on Jan. 29 will provide an overview of the program and feature the chance to interact with PLI graduates who’ve gone on to use their training in local campaigns. Class sessions are once a week for eight weeks in the evenings beginning on Feb. 5. The deadline to register is Feb. 1.
For more information or to register visit cnypolitics.org, like CNY PLI on Facebook or call 315-422-5471.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
