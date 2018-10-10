Canton Woods: Now back to our regularly scheduled programming

By Ruth Troy

Director

In addition to special events, Canton Woods offers an array of regularly scheduled programs and activities. These include several card games, corn bag toss, darts, shooting pool, shuffle board and Wii bowling. Come on in and join the fun.

Art Group The group will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16 and 30. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville Art Teacher, Mike Conway. The group welcomes beginner and intermediate students and focuses on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants welcome!

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

Make and Take Card Making Workshop: A special Christmas Card Make & Take Card Making Workshop is scheduled from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Ann Wilburn and Pat Howard will also host the regularly scheduled Make & Take Card Making Workshop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. This workshop will include packages of greeting card supplies to purchase (for approximately $2), instructions and assistance to complete the project. Call (315) 638-4536, walk-ins are welcome.

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16. The book choice for October is “The Children of Henry VIII,” by Alison Weir. Start reading and join the lively discussion.

The Legend of Eerie Hollow at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Celebrate a spooky Halloween with the Onondaga Historical Association’s retelling of Washington Irving’s famous Sleepy Hollow story but with a CNY twist. Our tale is set in Central New York at the time of our “new” Erie Canal. Join new schoolmaster Ichabod Stork, as he experiences love and lore of the mysterious Erie Canal.

Senior wellness and fitness

Medicare Open Enrollment has begun. The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is an annual period of time when current Medicare users can choose to re-evaluate part of their Medicare coverage (their Medicare Advantage and/or Part D plan) and compare it against all the other plans on the market. The open enrollment period begins on Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.

Flu Clinics scheduled at Canton Woods. Get your annual flu vaccine at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the center. Be sure to bring all of your insurance cards. The next clinic is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26.

Chair massage at Canton Woods! A licensed massage therapist will be available from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. The fee is payable to the therapist. Call (315) 638-4536, for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga is taught by Yvonne Martin. Kripalu yoga is a soothing, mindful practice that emphasizes compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out that works best for you. Six-week series runs through Oct. 29; the fee is $60 for the session.

Tai Chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Also at Canton Woods

AARP Defensive Driving The next class with available space is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. To connect with the HIICAP representative contact the Center, (315) 638- 4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior nutrition

You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site at noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, Oct. 19, the menu includes shaved corned beef and Swiss cheese on marble rye bread with Thousand Islands dressing, steamed cabbage, carrots and potatoes, and diced pears. Make a reservation and join us for lunch.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

