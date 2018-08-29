Library focus: Trek Solver @ BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Do you enjoy trivia? Like a good scavenger hunt? Then we have just the thing at BPL! In conjunction with the Baldwinsville Central School District, we have been creating online mobile scavenger hunts that are fun to play (and you might learn something too!).

Simply download Trek Solver, a free app that can be found in iTunes (for Apple) and the Play Store (for Android). Put in the Baldwinsville zip code or enable the location on your mobile device and you’re ready to go.

Currently BPL has created two hunts: The Lock 24 Scavenger Hunt and the Farmers Market Hunt. In addition, the girls who attended the GEMS Summer Camp (Girls Engaged in Math & Science) which took place this summer at Durgee Junior High School created six hunts, including Explore BPL and The Dollhouse at BPL. More scavenger hunts will be coming soon!

For assistance in loading the app on to your device and playing the games, stop by the library and our librarians will be happy to get you started!

