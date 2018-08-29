 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Library focus: Trek Solver @ BPL

Aug 29, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View, Things to Do

Library focus: Trek Solver @ BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Do you enjoy trivia? Like a good scavenger hunt? Then we have just the thing at BPL! In conjunction with the Baldwinsville Central School District, we have been creating online mobile scavenger hunts that are fun to play (and you might learn something too!).

Simply download Trek Solver, a free app that can be found in iTunes (for Apple) and the Play Store (for Android). Put in the Baldwinsville zip code or enable the location on your mobile device and you’re ready to go.

Currently BPL has created two hunts: The Lock 24 Scavenger Hunt and the Farmers Market Hunt. In addition, the girls who attended the GEMS Summer Camp (Girls Engaged in Math & Science) which took place this summer at Durgee Junior High School created six hunts, including Explore BPL and The Dollhouse at BPL. More scavenger hunts will be coming soon!

For assistance in loading the app on to your device and playing the games, stop by the library and our librarians will be happy to get you started!

Comment on this Story

Canton Woods: September is National Senior Center Month
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill