What’s on PAC-B? July 21-27

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, July 21

9:00 AM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink with Art Levy (2014)

10:30 AM Bullying at School & Beyond

12:00PM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)

3:00 PM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)

4:00 PM Syracuse Home: Wildlife Program (2002)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink withArt Levy (2014)

7:30 PM Bullying at School & Beyond

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)

Sunday, July 22

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)

12:00PM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)

1:00 PM Syracuse Home: Wildlife Program (2002)

2:00 PM Beaver Lake: Kyle the Coyote

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church (6/24/18)

4:00 PM Bugz a Musical @ Van Buren School (2011)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)

9:00 PM BPL Presents: The Water We Drink (2014)

10:30 PM Bullying at School & Beyond

Monday, July 23

9:00 AM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)

10:00 AM Syracuse Home: Wildlife Program (2002)

11:00 AM Beaver Lake: Kyle the Coyote

12:00 PM BPL Presents: The Water We Drink (2014)

1:30 PM Bullying at School & Beyond

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)

6:00 PM BPL Presents: The Water We Drink (2014)

7:30 PM Bullying at School & Beyond

9:00 PM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)

10:00 PM Syracuse Home: Wildlife Program (2002)

11:00 PM Beaver Lake: Kyle the Coyote

Tuesday, July 24

9:00 AM All County Jazz Band Concert (2004)

11:00 AM BCSD Heroin & Opiates Presentation (5/19/16)

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)

1:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015)

2:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)

3:00 PM 1st B’ville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

4:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)

5:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)

6:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)

7:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)

7:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden (2010)

8:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)

9:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)

10:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)

11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)

11:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

Wednesday, July 25

9:00 AM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)

10:00 AM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” (2007)

10:55 AM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden (2010)

11:30 AM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)

12:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)

1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)

2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)

2:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

3:00 PM All County Jazz Band Concert (2004)

5:00 PM BCSD Heroin & Opiates Presentation (5/19/16)

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)

7:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015)

8:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)

9:00 PM 1st B’ville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

10:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)

11:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)

Thursday, July 26

9:00 AM 1st B’ville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

10:00 AM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)

11:00 AM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)

12:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)

1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” (2007)

1:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden (2010)

2:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)

3:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)

4:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)

5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)

5:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

6:00 PM All County Jazz Band Concert (2004)

8:00 PM BCSD Heroin & Opiates Presentation (5/19/16)

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s (6/28/17)

10:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015)

11:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)

Friday, July 27

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s (6/28/17)

10:10 AM Syracuse Nationals (2015)

11:20 AM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)

12:00 PM 1st B’ville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

1:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)

2:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)

3:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)

3:55 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” (2007)

4:30 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden (2010)

5:00 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)

6:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)

7:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)

8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)

8:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

9:00 PM All County Jazz Band Concert (2004)

11:00 PM BCSD Heroin & Opiates Presentation (5/19/16)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story