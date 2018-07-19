What’s on PAC-B? July 21-27

Jul 19, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink with Art Levy (2014)
10:30 AM Bullying at School & Beyond
12:00PM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)
3:00 PM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)
4:00 PM Syracuse Home: Wildlife Program (2002)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” The Water We Drink withArt Levy (2014)
7:30 PM Bullying at School & Beyond
9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)
9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)
12:00PM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)
1:00 PM Syracuse Home: Wildlife Program (2002)
2:00 PM Beaver Lake: Kyle the Coyote
3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church (6/24/18)
4:00 PM Bugz a Musical @ Van Buren School (2011)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)
9:00 PM BPL Presents: The Water We Drink (2014)
10:30 PM Bullying at School & Beyond
9:00 AM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)
10:00 AM Syracuse Home: Wildlife Program (2002)
11:00 AM Beaver Lake: Kyle the Coyote
12:00 PM BPL Presents: The Water We Drink (2014)
1:30 PM Bullying at School & Beyond
3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/17/2018)
6:00 PM BPL Presents: The Water We Drink (2014)
7:30 PM Bullying at School & Beyond
9:00 PM Canton Woods: Classic Sounds (2004)
10:00 PM Syracuse Home: Wildlife Program (2002)
11:00 PM Beaver Lake: Kyle the Coyote
9:00 AM All County Jazz Band Concert (2004)
11:00 AM BCSD Heroin & Opiates Presentation (5/19/16)
12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
1:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015)
2:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
3:00 PM 1st B’ville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
4:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
5:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
6:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
7:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
7:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden (2010)
8:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
9:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
10:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
11:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
9:00 AM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
10:00 AM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” (2007)
10:55 AM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden (2010)
11:30 AM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
12:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
2:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
3:00 PM All County Jazz Band Concert (2004)
5:00 PM BCSD Heroin & Opiates Presentation (5/19/16)
6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
7:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015)
8:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
9:00 PM 1st B’ville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
10:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
11:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
9:00 AM 1st B’ville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
10:00 AM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
11:00 AM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
12:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” (2007)
1:55 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden (2010)
2:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
3:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
4:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
5:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
6:00 PM All County Jazz Band Concert (2004)
8:00 PM BCSD Heroin & Opiates Presentation (5/19/16)
9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s (6/28/17)
10:10 PM Syracuse Nationals (2015)
11:20 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s (6/28/17)
10:10 AM Syracuse Nationals (2015)
11:20 AM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
12:00 PM 1st B’ville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
1:00 PM 3 for a Quarter 2015 (8/8/15)
2:00 PM Syracuse Home: Erie Canal Cloggers (2004)
3:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
3:55 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” (2007)
4:30 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden (2010)
5:00 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
6:00 PM 200th Anniversary Female Charitable Society (6/17/17)
7:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Old Time Telephones (2016)
8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Early Days of Agriculture (2007)
8:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
9:00 PM All County Jazz Band Concert (2004)
11:00 PM BCSD Heroin & Opiates Presentation (5/19/16)
