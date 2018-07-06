What’s on PAC-B? July 7-13

Jul 06, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)
11:05AM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)
12:00PM Village Board Meeting (7/5/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (7/5/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 7/3/2018)
3:00 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)
3:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)
8:05 PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)
9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)
9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)
12:00PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)
12:30PM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo
2:00 PM Baker HS: Girls in Engineering
3:00 PM Peony Festival 2018 (6/2/2018)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)
9:00 PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)
11:05PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)
9:00 AM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)
9:30 AM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo
11:00AM Baker HS: Girls in Engineering
12:00PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)
2:05 PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)
3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)
6:00 PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)
8:05 PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)
9:00 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)
9:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo
11:00PM Baker HS: Girls in Engineering
9:00 AM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)
10:00AM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)
11:15AM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby
12:00 PM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18)
then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)
then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)
3:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)
4:00 PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)
5:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)
6:00 PM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)
7:10 PM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)
7:45 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
9:00 PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24
9:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
10:30PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)
11:15PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)
9:00 AM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)
10:10AM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)
10:45AM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
12:00PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24
12:30PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
1:30 PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)
2:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)
3:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)
4:00 PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)
5:15 PM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby
6:00 PM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18)
then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)
then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)
9:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)
10:00PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)
11:00PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)
9:00 AM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)
10:00AM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)
11:00AM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)
12:00PM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)
1:10 PM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)
1:45 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
3:00 PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24
3:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
4:30 PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)
5:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)
6:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)
7:00 PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)
8:15 PM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby
9:00 PM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18)
then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)
then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)
9:00 AM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18)
then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)
then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)
12:00PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)
1:00 PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)
2:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)
3:00 PM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)
4:10 PM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)
4:45 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
6:00 PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24
6:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
7:30 PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)
8:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)
9:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)
10:00PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)
11:15PM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jul 06, 2018 0
Jul 06, 2018 0
Jul 06, 2018 0
Jul 06, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 06, 2018
Jul 06, 2018
Jul 06, 2018