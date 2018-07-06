What’s on PAC-B? July 7-13

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, July 7

9:00 AM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

11:05AM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

12:00PM Village Board Meeting (7/5/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (7/5/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 7/3/2018)

3:00 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)

3:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

8:05 PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)

Sunday, July 8

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)

12:00PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)

12:30PM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo

2:00 PM Baker HS: Girls in Engineering

3:00 PM Peony Festival 2018 (6/2/2018)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)

9:00 PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

11:05PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

Monday, July 9

9:00 AM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)

9:30 AM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo

11:00AM Baker HS: Girls in Engineering

12:00PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

2:05 PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)

6:00 PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

8:05 PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

9:00 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)

9:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo

11:00PM Baker HS: Girls in Engineering

Tuesday, July 10

9:00 AM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

10:00AM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

11:15AM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby

12:00 PM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18)

then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)

then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)

3:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)

4:00 PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)

5:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)

6:00 PM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)

7:10 PM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)

7:45 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

9:00 PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24

9:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

10:30PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)

11:15PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)

Wednesday, July 11

9:00 AM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)

10:10AM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)

10:45AM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

12:00PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24

12:30PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

1:30 PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)

2:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)

3:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

4:00 PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

5:15 PM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby

6:00 PM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18)

then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)

then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)

9:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)

10:00PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)

11:00PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)

Thursday, July 12

9:00 AM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)

10:00AM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)

11:00AM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)

12:00PM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)

1:10 PM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)

1:45 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

3:00 PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24

3:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

4:30 PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)

5:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)

6:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

7:00 PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

8:15 PM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby

9:00 PM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18)

then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)

then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)

Friday, July 13

9:00 AM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18)

then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)

then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)

12:00PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)

1:00 PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)

2:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)

3:00 PM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)

4:10 PM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)

4:45 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

6:00 PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24

6:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

7:30 PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)

8:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)

9:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

10:00PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

11:15PM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby

