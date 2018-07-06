 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

What’s on PAC-B? July 7-13

Jul 06, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

What’s on PAC-B? July 7-13

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, July 7

9:00 AM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

11:05AM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

12:00PM Village Board Meeting (7/5/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (7/5/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 7/3/2018)

3:00 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)

3:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

8:05 PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)

 

Sunday, July 8

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)

12:00PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)

12:30PM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo

2:00 PM Baker HS: Girls in Engineering

3:00 PM Peony Festival 2018 (6/2/2018)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)

9:00 PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

11:05PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

Monday, July 9

9:00 AM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)

9:30 AM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo

11:00AM Baker HS: Girls in Engineering

12:00PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

2:05 PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/7/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/5/2018)

6:00 PM Keeping Schools Safe Com. Presentation (4/10/18)

8:05 PM B’ville Wrestling w/ Coach Dan Allen (11/20/17)

9:00 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/18/18)

9:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Everyone Has A Story” S. Greenhagen & D. DeAngelo

11:00PM Baker HS: Girls in Engineering

 

Tuesday, July 10

9:00 AM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

10:00AM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

11:15AM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby

12:00 PM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18) 

then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)

then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)

3:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)

4:00 PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)

5:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)

6:00 PM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)

7:10 PM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)

7:45 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

9:00 PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24

9:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society  “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

10:30PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)

11:15PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)

 

Wednesday, July 11

9:00 AM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)

10:10AM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)

10:45AM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

12:00PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24

12:30PM Beauchamp Historical Society  “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

1:30 PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)

2:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)

3:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

4:00 PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

5:15 PM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby

6:00 PM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18) 

then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)

then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)

9:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)

10:00PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)

11:00PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)

 

Thursday, July 12

9:00 AM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)

10:00AM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)

11:00AM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)

12:00PM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)

1:10 PM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)

1:45 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

3:00 PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24

3:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society  “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

4:30 PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)

5:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)

6:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

7:00 PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

8:15 PM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby

9:00 PM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18) 

then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)

then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)

   

Friday, July 13

9:00 AM Community Bd Concert St. Augustine’s Church (6/27/18) 

then 60th Anniversary Celebration Lions Com.Park(6/16/18)

then Prison City Ramblers Car Show (6/17/18)

12:00PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2016)

1:00 PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2010)

2:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (2007)

3:00 PM Female Charitable Society 201st Annual Meeting (2018)

4:10 PM Female Charitable Society Loan Closet (2012)

4:45 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

6:00 PM Then and Now: Water Street Lock 24

6:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society  “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

7:30 PM B’Ville Historic Register District Oswego/Oneida St (2009)

8:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Finger Lakes House Histories (2010)

9:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

10:00PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

11:15PM BEE a Good Sport: Bruce Quimby

Comment on this Story

‘Successful stewardship’
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling