What’s on PAC-B? June 23-29

Jun 22, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, June 23

9:00 AM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

9:45 AM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

11:00AM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)

12:00PM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)

3:00 PM Board of Education  (6/18/18)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

6:45 PM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

8:00 PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)

Sunday, June 24

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)

12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)

1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)

2:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM TBA Go to PACBTV.ORG

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)

9:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

9:45 PM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

11:00PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)

Monday, June 24

9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)

10:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)

11:45 AM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

12:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

12:40 PM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

2:00 PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)

6:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

6:40 PM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

8:00 PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)

10:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)

11:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

Tuesday, June 26

9:00 AM Baker Choral Concert (5/23/2018)

10:30AM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

12:00 PM B’ville Community  Band @ Canton Woods (5/23/2018)

1:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

1:45 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

3:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (5/29/18)

3:40 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

5:00 PM All District Band (3/13/18)

6:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

6:40 PM Friends of BPL: Rediscovering the American Venues Audrey Munson(2010)

8:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)

9:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Nesbitt (2008)

11:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

Wednesday, June 27

9:00 AM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

9:40 PM Friends of BPL: Rediscovering the American Venues Audrey Munson(2010)

11:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)

12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)

12:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Nesbitt (2008)

2:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville”
Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

3:00 PM Baker Choral Concert (5/23/2018)

4:30 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

6:00 PM B’ville Community  Band @ Canton Woods (5/23/2018)

7:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

7:45 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

9:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (5/29/18)

9:40 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

11:00PM All District Band (3/13/18)

Thursday, June 28

9:00 AM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (5/29/18)

9:40 AM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

11:00 AM All District Band (3/13/18)

12:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

12:40 PM Friends of BPL: Rediscovering the American Venues Audrey Munson(2010)

2:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)

3:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Nesbitt (2008)

5:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville”
Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

6:00 PM Baker Choral Concert (5/23/2018)

7:30 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

9:00 PM B’ville Community  Band @ Canton Woods (5/23/2018)

9:45 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

11:00 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

Friday, June 29

9:00 AM B’ville Community  Band @ Canton Woods (5/23/2018)

9:45 AM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

11:00 AM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

12:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (5/29/18)

12:40 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

2:00 PM All District Band (3/13/18)

3:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

3:40 PM Friends of BPL: Rediscovering the American Venues Audrey Munson(2010)

5:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)

6:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Nesbitt (2008)

8:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

9:00 PM Baker Choral Concert (5/23/2018)

10:30PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

