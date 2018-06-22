What’s on PAC-B? June 23-29

Jun 22, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
9:45 AM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
11:00AM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)
12:00PM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)
3:00 PM Board of Education (6/18/18)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
6:45 PM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
8:00 PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)
9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)
9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)
12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)
1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)
2:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
4:00 PM TBA Go to PACBTV.ORG
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)
9:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
9:45 PM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
11:00PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)
9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)
10:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)
11:45 AM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
12:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
12:40 PM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
2:00 PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)
3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (6/21/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 6/19/2018)
6:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
6:40 PM Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
8:00 PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)
9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)
10:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)
11:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
9:00 AM Baker Choral Concert (5/23/2018)
10:30AM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (5/23/2018)
1:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
1:45 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
3:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (5/29/18)
3:40 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
5:00 PM All District Band (3/13/18)
6:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
6:40 PM Friends of BPL: Rediscovering the American Venues Audrey Munson(2010)
8:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)
9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)
9:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Nesbitt (2008)
11:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
9:00 AM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
9:40 PM Friends of BPL: Rediscovering the American Venues Audrey Munson(2010)
11:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)
12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)
12:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Nesbitt (2008)
2:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville”
Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
3:00 PM Baker Choral Concert (5/23/2018)
4:30 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (5/23/2018)
7:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
7:45 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
9:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (5/29/18)
9:40 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
11:00PM All District Band (3/13/18)
9:00 AM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (5/29/18)
9:40 AM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
11:00 AM All District Band (3/13/18)
12:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
12:40 PM Friends of BPL: Rediscovering the American Venues Audrey Munson(2010)
2:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)
3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)
3:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Nesbitt (2008)
5:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville”
Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
6:00 PM Baker Choral Concert (5/23/2018)
7:30 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (5/23/2018)
9:45 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
11:00 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (5/23/2018)
9:45 AM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
11:00 AM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
12:00 PM Durgee Spring Choral Concert (5/29/18)
12:40 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
2:00 PM All District Band (3/13/18)
3:00 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
3:40 PM Friends of BPL: Rediscovering the American Venues Audrey Munson(2010)
5:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec (2001)
6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)
6:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Nesbitt (2008)
8:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
9:00 PM Baker Choral Concert (5/23/2018)
10:30PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
