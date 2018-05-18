 

What’s on PAC-B? May 18-25

May 18, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, May 18

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)

3:00 PM Seneca River Days (2015)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)

Sunday, May 20

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)

12:00PM Seneca River Days (2015)

2:00 PM Beaver Lake Nature Center Walkers Lunch Cruise (2008)

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, May 21

9:00 AM Seneca River Days (2015)

11:00 AM Beaver Lake Nature Center Walkers Lunch Cruise (2008)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Seneca River Days (2015)

11:00 PM Beaver Lake Nature Center Walkers Lunch Cruise (2008)

Tuesday, May 22

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Park Terrace, Radisson (8/15/2012)

1:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua Part 1 (2010)

2:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2013)

3:00 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)

4:05 PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)

6:00 PM Beaver Lake with Bruce Stebbins (5/8/2018)

7:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

7:45 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

9:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)

10:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society  “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

11:35 PM Remembering B’Ville: Nan Minnoe (2015)

Wednesday, May 23

9:00 AM Beaver Lake with Bruce Stebbins (5/8/2018)

10:00 AM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

10:45 AM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

12:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)

1:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society  “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

2:35 PM Remembering B’Ville: Nan Minnoe (2015)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Park Terrace, Radisson (8/15/2012)

7:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua Part 1 (2010)

8:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2013)

9:00 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)

10:05PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)

Thursday, May 24

9:00 AM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)

10:05 AM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)

12:00 PM Beaver Lake with Bruce Stebbins (5/8/2018)

1:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

1:45 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival(7/6/2017)

3:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)

4:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society  “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

5:35 PM Remembering B’Ville: Nan Minnoe (2015)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Park Terrace, Radisson (8/15/2012)

10:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua Part 1 (2010)

11:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2013)

Friday, May 25

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Park Terrace, Radisson (8/15/2012)

10:00 AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua Part 1 (2010)

11:00 AM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2013)

12:00 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)

1:05 PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)

3:00 PM Beaver Lake with Bruce Stebbins (5/8/2018)

4:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

4:45 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival(7/6/2017)

6:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)

7:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society  “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

8:35 PM Remembering B’Ville: Nan Minnoe (2015)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

