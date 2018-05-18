What’s on PAC-B? May 18-25

May 18, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00PM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)
3:00 PM Seneca River Days (2015)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)
9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)
12:00PM Seneca River Days (2015)
2:00 PM Beaver Lake Nature Center Walkers Lunch Cruise (2008)
3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
4:00 PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 AM Seneca River Days (2015)
11:00 AM Beaver Lake Nature Center Walkers Lunch Cruise (2008)
12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (5/17/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting 5/15//2018)
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Seneca River Days (2015)
11:00 PM Beaver Lake Nature Center Walkers Lunch Cruise (2008)
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Park Terrace, Radisson (8/15/2012)
1:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua Part 1 (2010)
2:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2013)
3:00 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)
4:05 PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)
6:00 PM Beaver Lake with Bruce Stebbins (5/8/2018)
7:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
7:45 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
9:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)
10:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
11:35 PM Remembering B’Ville: Nan Minnoe (2015)
9:00 AM Beaver Lake with Bruce Stebbins (5/8/2018)
10:00 AM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
10:45 AM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
12:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)
1:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
2:35 PM Remembering B’Ville: Nan Minnoe (2015)
3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Park Terrace, Radisson (8/15/2012)
7:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua Part 1 (2010)
8:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2013)
9:00 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)
10:05PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)
9:00 AM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)
10:05 AM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)
12:00 PM Beaver Lake with Bruce Stebbins (5/8/2018)
1:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
1:45 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival(7/6/2017)
3:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)
4:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
5:35 PM Remembering B’Ville: Nan Minnoe (2015)
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Park Terrace, Radisson (8/15/2012)
10:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua Part 1 (2010)
11:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2013)
9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Park Terrace, Radisson (8/15/2012)
10:00 AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua Part 1 (2010)
11:00 AM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2013)
12:00 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)
1:05 PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)
3:00 PM Beaver Lake with Bruce Stebbins (5/8/2018)
4:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
4:45 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival(7/6/2017)
6:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)
7:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
8:35 PM Remembering B’Ville: Nan Minnoe (2015)
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
