What’s on PAC-B? March 31 – April 6

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, March 31

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)

4:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

Sunday, April 1

9:00 AM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

12:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)

1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

2:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service (March 18, 2018)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, April 2

9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)

10:00 AM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

11:00 AM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)

10:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

11:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

Tuesday, April 3

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert

1:05 PM Hershey Car Corral (2010)

2:05 PM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)

3:00 PM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)

4:00 PM All District Band (3-13-18)

5:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

7:00 PM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)

8:26 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)

9:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)

10:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)

11:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)

Wednesday, April 4

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

10:00AM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)

11:26AM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)

12:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)

1:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)

2:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert

7:05 PM Hershey Car Corral (2010)

8:05 PM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)

9:00 PM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)

10:00 PM All District Band (3-13-18)

11:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

Thursday, April 5

9:00 AM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)

10:00 AM All District Band (3-13-18)

11:00 AM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

1:00 PM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)

2:26 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)

3:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)

4:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)

5:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert

10:05 PM Hershey Car Corral (2010)

11:05 PM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)

Friday, April 6

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert

10:05 AM Hershey Car Corral (2010)

11:05 AM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)

12:00 PM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)

1:00 PM All District Band (3-13-18)

2:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

4:00 PM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)

5:26 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)

6:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)

7:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)

8:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

