 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

What’s on PAC-B? March 31 – April 6

Mar 30, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

What’s on PAC-B? March 31 – April 6

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, March 31

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)

4:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

Sunday, April 1

9:00 AM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

12:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)

1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

2:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service (March 18, 2018)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, April 2

9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)

10:00 AM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

11:00 AM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Board of Education (3/26)

then Albany Report

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)

10:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

11:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

Tuesday, April 3

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert

1:05 PM Hershey Car Corral (2010)

2:05 PM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)

3:00 PM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)

4:00 PM All District Band (3-13-18)

5:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

7:00 PM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)

8:26 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)

9:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)

10:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)

11:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)

Wednesday, April 4

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

10:00AM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)

11:26AM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)

12:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)

1:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)

2:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert

7:05 PM Hershey Car Corral (2010)

8:05 PM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)

9:00 PM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)

10:00 PM All District Band (3-13-18)

11:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

Thursday, April 5

9:00 AM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)

10:00 AM All District Band (3-13-18)

11:00 AM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

1:00 PM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)

2:26 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)

3:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)

4:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)

5:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert

10:05 PM Hershey Car Corral (2010)

11:05 PM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)

Friday, April 6

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert

10:05 AM Hershey Car Corral (2010)

11:05 AM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)

12:00 PM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)

1:00 PM All District Band (3-13-18)

2:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

4:00 PM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)

5:26 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)

6:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)

7:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)

8:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Comment on this Story

Proposed village budget ready for public hearing

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling