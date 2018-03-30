What’s on PAC-B? March 31 – April 6

Mar 30, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00PM Board of Education (3/26)
then Albany Report
3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)
4:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Board of Education (3/26)
then Albany Report
9:00 AM Board of Education (3/26)
then Albany Report
12:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)
1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)
2:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)
3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service (March 18, 2018)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Board of Education (3/26)
then Albany Report
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)
10:00 AM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)
11:00 AM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)
12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
3:00 PM Board of Education (3/26)
then Albany Report
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)
10:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)
11:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00 PM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert
1:05 PM Hershey Car Corral (2010)
2:05 PM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)
3:00 PM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)
4:00 PM All District Band (3-13-18)
5:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)
6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)
7:00 PM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)
8:26 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)
9:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)
10:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)
11:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)
9:00 AM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)
10:00AM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)
11:26AM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)
12:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)
1:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)
2:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)
3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
6:00 PM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert
7:05 PM Hershey Car Corral (2010)
8:05 PM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)
9:00 PM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)
10:00 PM All District Band (3-13-18)
11:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)
9:00 AM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)
10:00 AM All District Band (3-13-18)
11:00 AM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)
12:00 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)
1:00 PM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)
2:26 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)
3:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)
4:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)
5:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert
10:05 PM Hershey Car Corral (2010)
11:05 PM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)
9:00 AM B’ville Community Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert
10:05 AM Hershey Car Corral (2010)
11:05 AM Dream Machines & GM Kruzzers Car Show (2010)
12:00 PM Baker Winter Honors Instrument Recital (2015)
1:00 PM All District Band (3-13-18)
2:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)
3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)
4:00 PM Female Charitable Society 199th Annual Meeting (2016)
5:26 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)
6:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Tom & Shirley McMahon (2011)
7:10 PM “Two Row Wampum” @ First United Methodist Church (2013)
8:15 PM Remembering B’ville: Jack Baker (2008)
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
Mar 30, 2018 0
Mar 30, 2018 0
Mar 30, 2018 0
Mar 30, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Mar 30, 2018
Mar 30, 2018
Mar 30, 2018
Mar 30, 2018