F-M girls lacrosse gains split with B’ville, West Genesee

Just as in the last couple of years, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls lacrosse team finds itself in a unique position, with a chance to accomplish something special in the regular season and post-season.

Since the Hornets drop down to Class B for the Section III and state playoffs, it makes winning the SCAC Metro division regular-season crown more meaningful since all of the other sides in that league remain in Class A.

Another league title quest began last Tuesday night, at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, when F-M took on Baldwinsville and started quite well, but could not sustain it as the Bees rallied and then held off the Hornets 11-10.

B’ville was 4-0 going into the game, but F-M jumped all over them, taking a 4-1 lead before the game was five minutes old and requiring the Bees to use a time-out.

After that, the Hornets found it difficult to earn draws, and the Bees’ extra possession time led them to dominate most of the rest of the first half, F-M eventually finding itself trailing 7-5 at the break.

Quick goals by Maddie Noel and Annie Steigerwald early in the second half tied it, 7-7, and a tense exchange followed, F-M briefly going in front 9-8, only to get shut out for more than 15 minutes down the stretch.

Hannah Johnson’s goal with 9:44 left gave B’ville the lead for good, but it still needed Jenna Pastore to convert a few minutes later, because Steigerwald cut the margin to one with 1:20 left. The Bees’ Katie Pascale won the ensuing draw, and her teammates were able to run out the remaining clock.

Kiera Shanley had two goals and two assists, with Ava Angello and Katie Shanley also scoring twice. Gemma Adonizio added a goal and Kaylee Steigerwald got two assists.

Now F-M had to turn around and host West Genesee Thursday night, and again there was a fast start and a comeback attempt from the opposition – but here the Hornets held firm and responded well, earning a 13-9 victory over the Wildcats.

WG had knocked off Jamesville-DeWitt and CBA in road games the week before, but this didn’t seem to bother F-M, who set a ferocious tempo at the outset as, again, it took a quick 4-1 advantage.

Twice in the first half, the Wildcats pulled within one, but each time F-M stretched out the margin, eventually leading 10-6 at halftime, but it proved far from safe.

Playing its best early in the second half, WG used three straight goals, two of them by Elise Mancabelli, to trim the Hornets’ margin to 13-9, but after Mancabelli converted with 18:35 left, the Wildcats never scored again.

F-M, after calling a time-out, made its own 3-0 run in the next four minutes, and, more importantly, its defense, pushed hard by two well-skilled teams, shut down WG’s attack and limited its possession time.

The Shanley sisters led the way, Katie getting five goals and Kiera three goals, while Annie Steigerwald scored four times and Kaylee Steigerwald added a goal. Adonizio contributed an assist.

After a week to rest, F-M is at Liverpool on Thursday and then hosts Section V power Pittsford on Saturday afternoon

