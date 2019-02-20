 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Boys basketball Northstars fall to Utica-Notre Dame

Feb 20, 2019 High School, Star Review

Now the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team might wish that Utica-Notre Dame had stayed in the Class A ranks after it won the Section III Class A championship a year ago.

That promotion did happen, though, and Tuesday night the Jugglers put an end to the Northstars’ dreams of a first sectional title since 2010, prevailing 60-46 in the sectional Class AA quarterfinals.

UND held the no. 4 seed, having gone 13-6 against a tough Tri-Valley League slate that included the likes of Rome Free Academy and Whitesboro.

Thus, while C-NS had done plenty of good to finish the regulars season and gained a no. 5 seed, it still faced that road test, and the amount of time the Northstars took to find its rhythm would prove costly.

All through the first half, the Jugglers’ defense contained C-NS, limiting it to a handful of baskets. On the other end, the Northstars were not as stingy as, with a steady effort, UND earned a 31-18 advantage going to intermission.

The second half amounted to C-NS getting on track, with Nick DeMonte working his way to 16 points as Anthony Tricarico had 15 points and Kyle Haas added 10 points, with Justin DelVecchio shut out, but still getting nine rebounds.

Every time the Northstars threatened, though, the Jugglers had an answer, easily preserving its lead and advancing to a sectional semifinal against top seed Corcoran.

UND’s Derek Lindsay led all individuals with 23 points, with Treijen Garrett adding 13 points. John Quinn had eight points as Kelvin Ofari and Jaylen Warmach had seven points apiece.

So C-NS finished with a 12-8 record, and will see a strong group of seniors, including DeMonte, Tricarico, DelVecchio, Haas, Conner Hayes and Cam Houser graduate.

Comment on this Story

Ann Ferro: Trust and Medicine

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling