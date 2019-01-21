West Genesee bowlers finish regular season

Jan 21, 2019 Phil Blackwell Eagle Observer, High School
This last week of the regular season for high school bowling would find West Genesee making its way back to the win column with a sweep of its match against Syracuse at Solvay Recreation Alleys.
The boys Wildcats won 2-1 over Syracuse, as Noah Ackerman shot a 236 game. In the girls match, WG beat Syracuse 3-0 for its second league win of the season against two defeats, as Gina Neri led the Wildcats, shooting a 421 series.
Still at home on Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats had a tougher match against Cicero-North Syracuse, and was unable to earn a point on either side against the Northstars.
C-NS’s girls clinched a share of the SCAC Metro division regular-season title with Baldwinsville and Liverpool with its 3-0 win.
Neri shot a 458 series with a high game of 180 for WG, while Kaley Moore, with a 374 series, beat out Makenzie Ross (373 series), Abbie Sullivan (362 series) and Megan Bleskoski (358 series). The Northstars’ Elianna Pitts led her side with a three-game total of 519.
WG’s boys team also fell 3-0, though Bobby Bidwell emerged with a 596 series for the Wildcats as Ben Conroy earned a 545 series. Ackerman got a 482 set as Tim Cloonan, with a 662 series, paced C-NS.
Back at Strike-N-Spare Lanes last Monday afternoon, Solvay faced Chittenango, and won on the boys side, sweeping the Bears by a score of 7-0.
Jordan Tryon, in particular, stood out for the Bearcats, shooting a season-best 253 game on his way to a 647 series. Alex Gallardo’s 220 game helped him earn a 587 set as Ethan Bigelow added a 444 series.
In girls bowling, Solvay lost 5-2 to Chittenango, with Abby Lee producing a 491 series and 175 high game for the Bearcats. Maria Hook added a 371 set as Ciara Colon gave the Bears a 488 series and high game of 200.
