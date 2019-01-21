West Genesee bowlers finish regular season

This last week of the regular season for high school bowling would find West Genesee making its way back to the win column with a sweep of its match against Syracuse at Solvay Recreation Alleys.

The boys Wildcats won 2-1 over Syracuse, as Noah Ackerman shot a 236 game. In the girls match, WG beat Syracuse 3-0 for its second league win of the season against two defeats, as Gina Neri led the Wildcats, shooting a 421 series.

Still at home on Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats had a tougher match against Cicero-North Syracuse, and was unable to earn a point on either side against the Northstars.

C-NS’s girls clinched a share of the SCAC Metro division regular-season title with Baldwinsville and Liverpool with its 3-0 win.

Neri shot a 458 series with a high game of 180 for WG, while Kaley Moore, with a 374 series, beat out Makenzie Ross (373 series), Abbie Sullivan (362 series) and Megan Bleskoski (358 series). The Northstars’ Elianna Pitts led her side with a three-game total of 519.

WG’s boys team also fell 3-0, though Bobby Bidwell emerged with a 596 series for the Wildcats as Ben Conroy earned a 545 series. Ackerman got a 482 set as Tim Cloonan, with a 662 series, paced C-NS.

Back at Strike-N-Spare Lanes last Monday afternoon, Solvay faced Chittenango, and won on the boys side, sweeping the Bears by a score of 7-0.

Jordan Tryon, in particular, stood out for the Bearcats, shooting a season-best 253 game on his way to a 647 series. Alex Gallardo’s 220 game helped him earn a 587 set as Ethan Bigelow added a 444 series.

In girls bowling, Solvay lost 5-2 to Chittenango, with Abby Lee producing a 491 series and 175 high game for the Bearcats. Maria Hook added a 371 set as Ciara Colon gave the Bears a 488 series and high game of 200.

