Boys hoops Lakers survive J-E scare, get to 14-0

This special season that the Skaneateles boys basketball team is putting together has featured plenty of scary moments, but no instance in its first 12 games where the Lakers were in danger of a defeat in the final seconds.

All of that changed last Tuesday night at Jordan-Elbridge, where Skaneateles squandered most of a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and had to wait until the horn before it could escape with a 52-51 win over the Eagles.

Going in at 12-0 and with the no. 12 state Class B ranking, the Lakers knew that, with J-E, it could not let star guard Jeremiah Sparks have a big night. Yet that is just what happened.

Sparks hit plenty of shots in the early going and helped the Eagles take a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. Gradually, he cooled off, and when he did, Skaneateles tried to take over.

Led mostly by Jack Canty and Nate Fouts, the Lakers went in front by halftime and, with a strong third period, built a 44-35 advantage, not quite safe, but still in control – but that proved temporary.

All through the final period, the Lakers could not hit from the field and, worse yet, it missed free throws, giving J-E a chance to regroup and, again, turn to Sparks, who worked his total to 30 points.

Eventually, the Skaneateles margin was down to one when, after two more missed foul shots, the Eagles had a chance to win. But the Lakers’ defense managed to keep Sparks in check, forcing him to pass, and the ensuing shot went off line.

Canty finished with 25 points and Fouts gained 16 points, but no other Skaneateles had more than Keif Timmins’ modest total of four points. J-E’s Mitch Holt had 10 points to help Sparks.

Now Skaneateles turned its attention to Thursday’s game against Cazenovia at Buckley Gym. Not wanting any part of another last-second scare, Skaneateles took a comfortable lead early and never was in serious danger, winning this Laker duel 61-45.

So now it was 14-0, and Skaneateles would have a week to sit on that perfect mark before a rematch with Jordan-Elbridge Thursday and, on Jan. 29, a tough road game at Bishop Ludden.

Related

Comment on this Story