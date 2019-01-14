Westhill boys basketball defeats J-E, General Brown

Of all the area boys basketball teams, none had a more positive first full week of the new year than did Westhill, who recorded a pair of impressive victories to improve to 6-3 overall.

First, the Warriors made a trip to Jordan-Elbridge last Tuesday night, and though Zach Brown and Jeremiah Sparks were the focal points, the Warriors’ depth and defense made the difference in a 63-49 win over the Eagles.

J-E got the jump, leading 16-9 through one period, but in the game’s middle stages Westhill caught up and mostly contained Sparks, though he still finished with 22 points as Dakota Holbrook added 11 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors outscored the Eagles 26-13 to break it open, and though Brown led his side with 16 points, Dan Washburn helped out with 14 points and Ryan Gilmartin had 13 points. Liam Sanborn got all of his nine points from three 3-pointers and Charlie Bolesh contributed seven points.

Then, on Saturday, Westhill faced 11-1 General Brown and produced its most impressive comeback of the season so far to pull out a 60-55 victory over the Lions.

After a fast start, the Warriors slumped in the game’s middle stages, allowing GB to grab a 46-40 lead. But the Lions were contained in the fourth quarter, Westhill picking up its pressure and converting turnovers into baskets on the other end as it closed 20-9 to pull it out.

Brown had a lot to do with it, his 25 points featuring five 3-pointers. Sanborn connected three times beyond the arc on his way to 11 points as Gilmartin put in 14 points and Washburn got eight points.

In its first game of 2019, Bishop Ludden made a stirring fourth-quarter comeback to beat St. Francis Prep 55-52 in the “Thruway Classic” Jan. 6 at Christian Brothers Academy.

The Gaelic Knights slumped through most of the first half and, even when it got its offense going in the third quarter, Ludden found itself trailing St. Francis 44-33 with one period left.

Just in time, though, everything clicked and Ludden charged, using a 22-8 surge to go in front as Monte Johnson finished with 17 points, while Nic Button had 15 points and Champ Reid got 13 points.

A night later, Ludden visited SAS, and led 36-31 at halftime before the Atoms caught up in the third quarter. But the Gaelic Knights regained the lead in the fourth quarter and held on to win 70-67.

Button hit five 3-pointers on his way to 21 points overall, with Reid adding 15 points. Mykell Kaigler got 12 points and Tyler Webster had nine points.

Right before its “Holy War” with CBA on Sunday, Ludden lost Saturday to Rochester A quinas 64-60, a close game all the way as Johnson earned 20 points, Button got 19 points (mostly from five 3-pointers) and Reid had 10 points.

Solvay faced its biggest opportunity of the season as it tried to take down undefeated Skaneateles Friday night, only to come up short in a 69-56 defeat to the Lakers.

During the second and third quarters, Skaneateles outscored Solvay 39-22, a run the Bearcats could not overcome despite a well-balanced attack where Justin Scott had 15 points, with Brock Bagozzi adding 14 points and Elijah Wright 13 points. Robby Clark had nine points.

The Lakers were not just potent, but spread things around well. Nate Fouts produced 19 points, with Tommy Reed getting 16 points. Andrew Neumann had 15 points and Jack Canty notched 13 points.

Back on Monday, Solvay recovered well from a Jan. 4 home defeat to Marcellus, going to Hannibal and handling the Warriors 75-48, though it didn’t take charge until it went on a 23-7 run in the third quarter.

Five Bearcats scored in double figures, led by Scott, who had 15 points. Clark had 13 points, with Bagozzi and McKyle Sands each getting 11 points and Wright adding 10 points.

A day later, Marcellus made it back-to-back wins, topping Phoenix 48-41.Jared Sammon, with 20 points, accounted for nearly half of the Mustangs’ output. Grayson Hoag got all of his 12 points from four 3-pointers as Phoenix’s Jack Allen amassed 26 points, but Marcellus held the rest of the Firebirds’ roster to just five total field goals.

Marcellus hosted Chittenango Friday and lost a narrow 60-59 decision to the Bears, this despite roaring out to an 18-4 lead through one quarter.

Led by Paul Wood, who poured in 34 points, Chittenango gradually caught up and then went in front late in regulation, hanging on despite Marcellus having Matt Kershaw earn 18 points, Hoag get 17 points and Sammon add 12 points.

J-E went to Mexico and took a 59-50 overtime defeat to the Tigers, outscored 15-6 in the extra period after the Eagles could not hold on to the 29-25 lead. Sparks had 21 points, with Dakota Holbrook getting 12 points and Tyler Waldron adding 10 points.

