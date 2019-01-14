Marcellus wrestling tops Homer, 38-30

Back in action following an 11-day hiatus, the Marcellus wrestling team visited Homer last Wednesday night, and in a tightly-fought match the Mustangs emerged with a 38-30 victory over the Trojans.

They opened at 132 pounds, with Brady Schram and Quinten Weaver both tough in defeats – Schram falling 5-2 to Zack Duff, Weaver a 4-0 loss to Gabe Cline – before Cahal Donovan claimed a forfeit at 145 pounds, improving his season record to 15-0.

At 152 pounds, Riley LaFrance pulled away from Josh Markley 15-3, not quite getting a technical fall, but two bouts later at 170 pounds Rob Seeley got the Mustangs’ first pin of the night, finishing off Zander Johnson with 44 seconds left.

Homer claimed the next two bouts before the heavyweight divisions, where Tom Kinsella prevailed at 220 pounds over Tavyn Malchuk 9-1 and Wilvon McKee (285 pounds) took just 23 seconds to pin Chris Jenes.

Moving to 99 pounds, Gavin Ciota beat Collin Stevens 7-1 as Carl Santiarello (106 pounds) pinned Sean Powers midway through the second period, extending Marcellus’ lead to 33-23.

Homer hung in there, though, with wins at 113 and 120 pounds as Ethan Ciota and Ryan Moses took losses, meaning that Tim Okhman, in the 126-pound finale, had to avoid a pin or technical fall against Carter Monroe – which Ohkman did, winning 5-0.

As that went on, West Genesee was at Liverpool in a key Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division match, and the Wildcats took charge with six consecutive pins in the latter stages to beat the Warriors 53-25.

When Cole Wade took to the mat at 220, WG trailed 19-17, but Wade’s 89-second pin over Jake Ronan began a decisive and dominant Wildcats run as Chandler McAvan (285) followed by pinning J.J. Guindy in 85 seconds.

Sam Snyder, at 99, took 1:50 to finish off Lucas Smith, with Matt Murdock (106) taking two more seconds than Snyder to get his fall over Matt Spoto.

In 87 seconds, Jackson Taetsch got a pin over Rocco DeGiormo at 113, with the run concluding at 120 thanks to Nate Wade as he took 3:16 to earn a pin over Charlie Tran.

Prior to all this, WG won some closer bouts as Devin Earl (160) got past Anthony Piscatelli 4-1. Brady Ryan (145) and Colin McAvan (152) each won by 9-1 margins over, respectively, Dom Ianno and Chris Ianno, with Cole Saxon (170) recording a second-period pin over Shane Hazelmyer.

Jordan-Elbridge had gone to Hannibal last Wednesday night, and were on even terms most of the way until the last three bouts, where the Warriors pulled clear to beat the Eagles 50-30.

Before the final push, J-E only trailed 32-30, but in bouts at 113, 120 and 126 pounds, Hannibal got three consecutive pins, all in the first or second period, as Nolan Jackson, Christian Matthews and Cameron Prior took the losses.

J-E had gone in front 18-6, but all of it was from forfeits to Derek Quigley (132 pounds), Jon Salmonsen (145 pounds) and Marion Quigley (152 pounds), with Bryan Tanner (99 pounds) and Joey Wells (106 pounds) also claiming forfeits.

The Eagles lost every single contested bout, including some close ones. Luke Pinckney, at 160 pounds, fell 10-7 to Payton Gorman, with Jared Lawrence battling at 220 pounds, but taking an 8-6 defeat to Anthony Crofoot.

