F-M girls indoor track prevails at Kirschenheiter meet

A terrific duel unfolded in the afternoon session of Saturday’s girls indoor track and field Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena between Fayetteville-Manlius and Liverpool.

And it was the Hornets finishing on top, with 163.5 points to the Warriors’ 154, while the F-M boys finished second to Liverpool in its portion with 96 points and East Syracuse Minoa was third with 48.5 points.

Phoebe White won twice for F-M, taking the 300-meter dash in 42.95 seconds and going 2:57.67 in the 1,000-meter run, beating Grace Kaercher (3:00.03) for the top spot as Alexa Bolton finished sixth. White, Fiona Mejico, Samantha Pynn and Brennan Jolly were second in the 4×200 relay in 1:51.80.

Claire Walters claimed the 1,500-meter run in 4:38.34, with Hannah Kaercher fourth in 4:59.48. Walters and Kaercher, paired with Lejla Borcilo and Maddy Duggleby, rolled to first place in the 4×800 relay in 9:40.58.

Going 1-2 in the 3,000-meter run, F-M had Emily Cook prevail in 10:46.58 and Chloe Bullough finish in 11:11.57, with Borcilo fourth. Amelia Amick was second in the 600-meter run in 1:49.84 as Claire Snyder was fourth and Libbie Kirkpatrick fifth.

Isabel Zuber beat the field in the long jump, going 16 feet as Elina Cabrera finished fifth. Then, in the triple jump, Zuber went 33’6 3/4″ to beat out Pynn, who was second with 31’7 3/4″.

The Hornets also finished third in the 4×400 in 4:19.76 as Katie Berge’ took fourth place in the high jump (4’8″) and 55-meter hurdles and Mejico finished fourth in the 300 behind White. Lucy Fowler got fifth place in the shot put and sixth in the weight throw.

ESM had Rhiannon Butchko clear 5 feet in the high jump and finished second. Jessica Stevens finish fifth in the 55 hurdles, with the Spartans fifth in the 4×800 and Maria Markert fifth in the pole vault.

For the F-M boys, Sam Otis won the 3,200-meter run in 9:39.53, while Nolan Chiles was second in the 1,000 in 2:37.11, where Geoff Howles was fifth and Jack Altimonda seventh. Otis, Howles, Chiles and Altimonda were second (8:43.13) to Liverpool in the 4×800.

Peyton Geehrer got second place in the mile in 4:31.56 as Matt Tripp (4:34.27) was third. John Meskos took third place in the 600 in 1:29.59i and Jack Shanley was fourth in the 55 sprint in 7.19 seconds and the Hornets were fourth in the 4×200.

Dan Sokolovic threw the shot put 42’7 3/4″ and gained second place, with Michael Palmer fifth as Sokolovic added a third-place weight throw of 43’1″.

ESM’s Myles Riggins won the 55 hurdles in 7.85 seconds, where F-M’s Ryan Serp (8.40 seconds) beat out the Spartans’ Rocky El (8.51) for thrd place. Serp also finished fifth in the 300.

El got second place in the triple jump, going 40’6 1/2″, while Michael Parks was fourth in the high jump and Kevin Hasty was sixth in the weight throw. Bennett Ferrari cleared 8’6″ for fifth place in the pole vault and helped Michael Sanders, Nick Berg and Branden Warner finish third in the 4×400 in 3:52.01.

Earlier, in the morning session of the Kirschenheiter meet, Jamesville-DeWitt had its girls team finish third with 78 points behind Cicero-North Syracuse and Baldwinsville, with the boys Red Rams getting fourth place with 71 points.

Denise Yaeger went 16’5″ in the long jump, edging Cazenovia’s Chloe Smith (16’1″) for the title. Yaeger also was second in the triple jump with 34′ 3/4″ and helped the Rams finish second in the 4×200 in 1:54.89 as J-D was second in the 4×400 in 4:36.94.

Ana Dieroff got second place in the 600 in 1:43.17, with Laeticcia Bazile clearing 5’1″ for second place in the high jump as Julia Antoine tied for third, topping 4’8″.

Evan Wisniewski, clearing 7’6″, was fourth in the pole vault. Sophia Vinciguerra finished sixth in the 1,000 and Sizing was seventh in the 1,500. Monica Hernandez-Olivera was fifth in the 55 hurdles.

Over on the boys side, J-D won the 4×400 as Fidel Martinez, Nick Mannion, Haberle Conlon and Josh Duby get the victory in 3:36.05, nearly two seconds ahead of the field. Duby later helped the Rams finish third in the 4×200 in 1:40.39.

Mannion won again in the mile, going 4:41.60 as Kaleel Boykins got third place in 4:43.62 and Michael Sizing seventh. Martinez went on to finish second in the 600 in 1:29.23, with Christian Brothers Academy’s Caleb Krueger fourth in 1:29.49 after Riley Nash got fifth place in the mile.

Conlon got third place in the 300 in 38.99 seconds, while Boykins was fourth in the 1,000 and Joe Staples was sixth in the 55 sprint, with Nick Dekaney sixth in the 55 hurdles. Seth Zurbregg was sixth in the shot put and eighth in the weight throw.

CBA’s girls had Olivia Morganti finish second in the 1,000 in 2:55.80, with Bri Pucci seventh. Cory Knox got third place in the 600 in 1:49.68, with Morganti third in the 300 in 45.20 seconds. The CBA boys were third in the 4×800 in 8:58.05, beating out J-D for that spot.

