C-NS girls, Liverpool boys prevail at Kirschenheiter meet

For once, it wasn’t a clean sweep for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool indoor track and field teams during Saturday’s Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

However, it was pretty close, with the C-NS girls prevailing in the morning session with 115 points to Baldwinsville’s 104 and the boys Northstars earning 119 points, though that trailed B’ville’s 124.5.

Among the highlights for the C-NS girls was Liliana Klemanski clearing 5 feet 1 inch to take the high jump with fewer misses than Jamesville-DeWitt’s Laeticcia Bazile.

Julianna Hutt, Sarah Davis, Savannah Kuhr and McKenna Johnston pulled away to take the 4×400 relay in 4:24.84, more than 12 seconds ahead of the field. Davis was fourth and Maria Marullo fifth in the 1,500-meter run.

Stephanie Webb had a second-place shot put toss of 28’10”. Sierra Davis, in the triple jump, went 33’10 1/2″ to finish third, with Hutt in sixth place. Faith Keville was sixth in the weight throw.

Lexi Gaetz went 9.48 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles to finish second, also taking fifth in the long jump. Kate Putman got second place in the 300-meter dash in 44.65 seconds, with Hannah Boyle fifth as Putman was third place in the 1,000-meter run in three minutes flat.

Emily Dembowski was fifth in the 3,000-meter run, with Isabelle Popoff fifth and Shannon Brown sixth in the 600-meter run. Dembowski helped the Northstars finish third in the 4×800 relay in 11:00.86, with C-NS fifth in the 4×200. McKenna Johnston and Jamie Snyder tied for fifth in the pole vault.

Over in the boys meet, C-NS was runner-up despite three wins from Jeremiah Willis, who went 6.63 seconds to take the 55-meter dash, went 22’9″ in the long jump and 47’8 1/2″ in the triple jump., with Ryan Dupra (39’8″) third.

Also, R.J. Davis won the 3,200-meter run in 10:01.80 ahead of three B’ville runners. Nathan Poirier was second in the 1,000 in 2:42.02, with Matt LeClair second in the mile in 4:43.35.

Andrew Culver, throwing the shot put 41’7 1/4″, had a second-place finish while also taking fifth place in the weight throw. Isaiah Wright was fourth in the 55 hurdles and Dupra got fourth place in the high jump.

C-NS got second place (8:47.36) to B’ville (8:44.33) in the 4×800, and also was second (1:40.30) to the Bees (1:39.99) in the 4×200 )(was fifth in the 4×400 relay as Christian Carlin took fifth place in the 600 and Josh Adams was fifth in the 300.

Moving on to the afternoon session, Liverpool’s boys team easily won its portion with 165 points, while the girls Warriors had 154 points, yet that trailed Fayetteville-Manlius (163.5 points).

Nathan Reeves needed 4:22.80 to prevail in the mile, while Carter Rodriguez got fourth place in 4:37.36. Rodriguez, Spencer Ruediger, Nick Brancato and T.J. Praschunus were victorious in the 4×800 in 8:38.30.

Connor Fahy, Talmari Turner, Kevin Harge and Cameron O’Connell won the 4×400 in 3:43.08 before Ruediger took the 1,000 in 2:37.09, with Praschunus fourth. Turner got second place in the 300 in 38.14 seconds before pairing with Kevin Harge, Paul Dewan and Ryan Dewan to win the 4×200 in 1:40.88.

Jacob Barnes, to win the shot put, threw it 43’11 1/4″, with Antwan Kelly third by going 41’4″. Then, in the weight throw, Kelly had a big heave of 58’3″ to beat Barnes’ second-place toss of 44’2″ Zach Haggett was fourth.

Bennett Robb cleared 6 feet to beat the field in the high jump, this before a pole vault where Jaime Vong easily prevailed, clearing 10’6″.

Brancato was second in the 3,200 in 9:42.83, with Jake McGowan (9:47.30) third. Amaru Lewis took third place in the 55 sprint in 7.06 seconds as Michael Nigro was fourth (17’8 1/2″) in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump.

The Liverpool girls had Imahni Sinclair again sweep the throwing events, going 38’6 1/2″ in the weight throw and heaving the shot put 33’8 1/2″ to win there.

Amina Sinclair prevailed in the high jump, clearing 5 feet. In 9.06 seconds, Kali Hayes took the 55 hurdles, with Lauren Fradetted second in 9.53 seconds. Haven Hicks, in 7.54 seconds, prevailed in the 55 sprint, with Riley Norris (7.84 seconds) fourth.

Anne Gullo, Claire Carlson, Windsor Ardner and Jenna Schulz paired up to win the 4×400 in 4:13.55, edging South Jefferson (4:14.01) before Carlson prevailed in the 600 in 1:48.37. Then Gullo, Hicks, Amina Sinclair and Tahje McDonald won the 4×200 in 1:50.27 to F-M’s 1:51.80.

Gullo needed 43.97 seconds to grab second place in the 300. Schulz was second in the 1,500 in 4:46.58, with Sydney Carlson third in 4:54.12 as they helped the Warriors take second place in the 4×800 in 10:03.56.

Alexia Ostrander went 14’1″ in the long jump for third place. Gabby McCarthy finished third in the 3,000 in 11:12.05 and sixth in the 1,500. Rosie Petrella was fifth in the 1,000.

