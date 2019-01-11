Syracuse Cougars hockey beats West Genesee, 6-3

Under normal circumstances, a 6-3 result in an ice hockey game only satisfies the side that finishes on top.

Yet a legitimate case can be made that both the Syracuse Cougars, who won, and West Genesee, who took the loss, both emerged from Friday night’s showdown at Meachem Rink with reasons to feel good.

Of course, the undefeated, state Division I no. 3-ranked Cougars were happy that it won, sprinting out to a 5-0 lead by the game’s middle stages and getting a hat trick from Philip Zollo.

Yet the Wildcats, no. 8 in those same state rankings after winning nine of 10 games following an 0-3 start, had to feel good about the way it fought back from that five-goal deficit, providing a serious scare to the reigning sectional champions.

This was the only time Syracuse and WG would meet in the regular season. As such, a large, overflow crowd streamed into Meachem, featuring loud student sections right next to each other that roared throughout the night.

Though the first period featured more chances on the Wildcats’ part, the Cougars still bolted to a 2-0 lead, both goals coming from Zollo, who scored one off a feed from Steve Matro and another assisted by Jack Grooms.

In between, Syracuse managed to kill off a one-minute five-on-three power-play opportunity in the middle of the period, its defense sound and energetic in a stressful situation.

Early in the second period, when the Cougars got its own power play, Andrew Corning converted to make it 3-0, and the game almost got away during a four-on-four situation midway through the period.

Sean Eccles took the puck in his own end, went the length of the ice up the middle, and beat WG goalie Chris Wells in a spectacular individual effort. Less than a minute later, Nate Frye converted to stretch the margin to 5-0.

Forced to use its lone time-out, the Wildcats regrouped and, before the period was out, climbed back into the game.

On breakaways 56 seconds apart, Ryan Washo and Jeremy Keyes both found the net, and it nearly got to 5-3 when Billy Fisher, short-handed, broke in alone – but Moreno stopped him point-blank.

That stop loomed even larger when Andrew Schneid scored 1:16 into the third period to cut Syracuse’s lead to two. Finally alert to the situation, the Cougars regained control, easily killing off another WG power play and controlling the puck for long stretches until Zollo converted an empty-netter in the final minute to complete his hat trick.

