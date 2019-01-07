Westhill girls indoor track second at Arcaro meet

Area indoor track and field teams started 2019 without officials, but coaches volunteered to handle all official work during last Saturday’s John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

In the afternoon session, the Westhill girls finished second with 83.5 points, trailing only Liverpool (125 points) as West Gensesee was third with 60 points and Solvay tied Homer for sixth place.

The local rivals went at it in the girls 4×200 relay, Westhill having Ashley Bolesh, Ashley Heffernan, Lauren Bendall and Angie Mesa-Epinosa prevail in one minute, 56.04 seconds, edging out WG’s quartet of Abby Kuppinger, Mikeayla DeJesus, Caitlin Mills and Mia Mitchell, who were second in 1:56.32.

In the triple jump, the Warriors had Lauren Marshall go 31 feet 1 ½ inches to take the individual event, plus pair with Bolesh for the team title with 61’ ½” as WG was fourth and Solvay’s Isabella Lambert went 30’2 ½” to get third place.

The 55-meter hurdles saw Westhill win the team portion as Marshall and Lauren Holstein went 20.12 seconds, though WG’s Olivia Becker won the individual race in 9.76 seconds as she and Rachel Reynolds were second on the team side.

Brigid Heinrich and Ryan Murphy threw the shot put 53’11” between them for another Warriors victory, while Heffernan cleared 8’6” in the pole vault and Ella Markham cleared 8 feet for a 1-2 finish.

In the 4×400 relay, Westhill’s Amanda Wielzalis, Kendra MacCaull, Ashley Wielzalis and Lauren Marshall were second in 4:39.39 as WG got third place in 4:49.69. Haylei Coolican and Katherine Evans were second in the 3,000-meter run in 23:51.92.

WG earned a win in the 300-meter dash, where Kuppinger, second among individuals in 45.18 seconds, and DeJesus went 1:32.97 between them to hold off Liverpool (1:33.69)

Kuppinger, Mitchell, Olivia Lockwood and Alana Eastman were second (10:47.96) in the 4×800 relay. Eastman and Natalie Buckhout were third in the 600-meter run in 3:52.30, Mills and Natalie Keiling fourth in the 55-meter dash.

Solvay featured Sabrina Garnett and Shareese Pierce getting second place in the shot put with throws adding up to 52’10 ½”. Garnett and Pierce were third in the weight throw with 57 feet as Kyra Crossett and Erica Bagozzi got second place (8’11”) in the high jump.

West Genesee’s boys team tied for third with Henninger, while Westhill was seventh, the Wildcats victorious in the 4×200 as Esisas Brumfield, Dan Gill, Jakob Petrocci and Patrick Peris pulled away for first place in 1:38.84.

Gill won the 55 hurdles in 8.75 seconds over Westhill’s Wyatt Lavigne (9.27) in second place. Gill also took second in the 55 sprint in 6.78 seconds as he and Marcus Body got second-place team points in 14.36 seconds.

Brumfield and Peris were second in the 300 in 1:18.01 to Nottingham’s 1:17. 70. Matt Bartolotta and Aiden Walsh were fourth in the mile relay in 10:37.58. Noah Uczen went 33’3” for fifth-place points in the triple jump.

Westhill’s Ben Helfeld and Evan Ballard were second in the weight throw, going 80’8 ¾” between them, and in the shot put Helfeld and Charlie Doebert went 73’9” for another runner-up finish.

The Warriors were also third in the 4×800 in 8:50.11 as Brendan Rewakowski, who ran in that event, and Brandon Mulholland were fourth in the 1,000. Mike Ferrara and Jacob Roberts, part of the relay, got third place in the 600 in 3:08.80.

Before all this, the morning session of the Arcaro meet had Jordan-Elbridge and Marcellus involved, each of them earning points in various events.

For J-E, Kenny Williams, Michael Bennick, Nate Williams and Logan Kinney were third in the 4×400 in 3:49.60, while the Eagles were fourth in the 4×800 in 9:11.08 and fourth in the 4×200 in 1:42.24.

Sean Dristle’s 4:53.12 in the mile was part of a fourth-place finish with Lee Jewell as Williams and Kinney were third in the 600 in 3:09.60.

Marcellus had Jonah Kwasnowski and Peter McCaffrey both clear 5 feet in the high jump, which tied them for third place as Kwasnowski and Ryan McCormick finished fifth in the 55 hurdles.

For the Marcellus girls, Alaura Cushman, Delaney Manahan, Emma Holzwarth and Caroline Trytek got second place in the 4×400 in 4:30.91, with J-E in seventh place.

That same Mustangs quartet was third in the 4×200 in 1:57.12, while Sophia Shaw and Heidi Steigerwald combined to clear 9’1” in the high jump for third place. Julianna Szczech cleared 8’6” for third place in the individual pole vault.

J-E’s Coral Uhle and Hannah Fichter rose to second place in the 1,500 in 10:56.91, with Kyra White and Clara Derby tied for third in the team pole vault.The Eagles also were third in the 4×800 in 10:55.28 as Mia Delap and Megan Jackson were fifth in the 55 hurdles.

