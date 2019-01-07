J-D boys indoor track second at Utica College meet

The show went on in indoor track and field last weekend, despite an officials’ protest about compensation that left it to coaches to conduct the events and tally up the results.

Jamesville-DeWitt went to Utica College’s Hutton Dome for the fourth Mohawk Valley ITA meet of the winter, the boys Red Rams second with 83 points to Cazenovia (99 points) as the girls finished fourth with 55.5 points.

The J-D boys won the 4×800 relay as Fidel Martinez, Dylan Sweeney, Kaleel Boykins and Nick Mannion went eight minutes, 45.74 seconds to beat out runner-up Rome Free Academy (8:56.48) by more than 11 seconds.

Mannion also won the individual mile in 4:41.29 as he and Brian Hulbert took team honors with 9:52.66. Josh Duby paired with Joe Staples to win the 300-meter dash in a combined 1:17.65, with Duby, Staples, Juan Smith and Haberle Conlon taking the 4×200 relay in a time of 1:36.55 to RFA’s 1:37.26.

Boykins and Michael Sizing roared to first place in the 1,000-meter run in 5:42.67 before Martinez, in the 600-meter run, won in 1:28.49 and joined Parker Cote to take the team event in 3:03.50 to Rome Free Academy’s 3:03.66.

Ahviere Reese and Nate Rindfuss were third in the 3,200-meter run in 21:58.57. Nick Dekaney and Josh Neuman were sixth in the 55-meter hurdles. J-D finished seventh in the 4×400 relay. Dekaney and Aniket Maini were fifth in the triple jump, with Dekaney and Cote fifth in the high jump.

In the girls 4×400, J-D had Amanda Semmel, Eva Wisniewski, Madeline Carter and Kyra Schultz get second place in 4:37.73, just behind Canastota’s winning 4:36.78. Anna Sofia Hege and Kathryn Sizing were second in the 1,500-meter run in 11:10.66.

Monica Hernandez-Olivera and Emma Clardy were third in the 55 hurdles in 20.63 seconds, with Hernandez-Olivera and Denise Yaeger second (1:32.18) to Clinton (1:31.68) in the 300.

Laeticcia Bazile cleared 4’10” in the high jump as she and Hernandez-Olivera got second place on the team side with 9’4”. Wisniewski and Lucy Heflin cleared 14 feet in the pole vault to finish fifth.

Jillian Kordas, Rebecca Kassis, Olivia Norden and Sophia Vinciguerra got third (11:26.04) in the 4×800, with Vinciguerra second among individuals in the 1,000 in 3:11.02 as she and Noelle Fish were fifth on the team side.

Fayetteville-Manlius, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy all took part in the morning session of Saturday’s John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena, with the girls Hornets third behind Cicero-North Syracuse and Baldwinsville, and F-M’s boys fourth, one spot ahead of the Spartans in fifth place.

Claire Walters tore to a time of 4:36.20 to hold off Phoebe White (4:38.30) in the 1,500 as CBA’s Olivia Morganti was third in 4:47.70. Grace Kaercher needed 3:03.05 to prevail in the 1,000, with Lejla Borcilo third in 3:14.20.

Borcillo, Chloe Bullough, Maddy Duggleby and Susan Bansbach won the 4×800 in 10:10.65, with the Hornets third in the 4×400 in 4:35.23. Bansbach and Duggleby paired up to take the 600 in 3:34.83, edging Baldwinsvillle’s 3:35.18.

Amelia Amack and Rory Pfohl were third in the 3,000, with Fiona Mejico and Katie Berge’ third in the 55 hurdles in 21.13 seconds before Mejico and Brennan Jolly got second place in the 300 in 1:32.95.

Harper Stoppacher and Elina Cabrera got third place in the long jump, going 27’10 ¼” between them. In the triple jump, Stoppacher and Isabel Zuber were third with 62 feet between them, Zuber and Wren Usiatynski clearing 14 feet in the pole vault for third place.

ESM’s lone girls victory came in the high jump, where Rhiannon Butchko cleared 5’3” as she and Jennah Ferrari (4’8”) took team honors, too. Maria Markert cleared 7’6” to tie for fourth in the pole vault.

On the boys side, F-M had Peyton Geehrer, in 9:40.10, beat Matt Tripp (9:51.65) and Yakob Kelley (9:56.78) in the 3,200. Then, in the 4×400, Tripp, Kelley, John Meskos and Nolan Chiles won in 3:48.25 to edge Baldwinsville (3:49.31) for the top spot.

Geoff Howles went to the front in the mile in 4:33.03, well clear of teammate Sam Otis (4:43.68) in another 1-2 F-M finish. Jack Shanley and John Egnaczyk were fifth in the 300, but also helped Meskos and Ryan Serp finish third in the 4×200 in 1:41.63.

Dan Sokolovic and Michael Palmer threw the shot put 74’7 ½” for second place as ESM’s Elijah Buck and Devin Harrigan were fourth. Buck and Kevin Hasty were second in the weight throw with total tosses of 75’4”.

Myles Riggins and Rocky El gave ESM a win in the 55 hurdles in 17.20 seconds, though Serp won the individual race in 8.15 seconds. Riggins and Branden Warner were fourth in the 55 sprint. El was second in the individual triple jump, going 39’4 ½”, just behind Syracuse Academy of Science’s Terrence Blatche (39’5 ¼”). Bennett Ferrari cleared 9’6” for fourth-place points in the pole vault.

CBA’s Joel Gaffney won the 600 in 1:29.51, with Chiles third in 1:29.93. The Brothers’ Riley Nash was fourth in the 1,000 in 2:51.61 as Mark Hanlon and James Peden finished fourth on the team side for F-M.

