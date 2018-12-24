B’ville boys indoor track wins Constantino Invitational

In its last outing of 2018, the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team prevailed in the afternoon session of last Saturday’s George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The Bees earned 140.66 points, easily clear of runner-up Fayetteville-Manlius, who had 103 points. East Syracuse Minoa got third place with 76 points.

Michael Lawrence went one minute, 27.75 seconds to edge teammate Jon Formoza (1:27.96) as the Bees swept the top spots in the boys 600-meter run. Later in the meet, Lawrence, Formoza, Garrett Selover and Connor Waldron won the 4×400 relay in 3:40.76, more than 14 seconds ahead of the field.

Sam Kellner went to the front in the 1,000-meter run in 2:42.83 to edge F-M’s Matt Tripp (2:43.11) as Connor McManus was third in 2:44.40. And in the 4×200 relay, Malik Davis, Sam Mellinger, Robert Thompson and Ken Svitak won in 1:41.09 to F-M’s second-place 1:41.86.

Selover, in 6.92 seconds, was inches behind Syracuse Academy of Science’s Terrance Blatche (6.91) in the 55-meter dash, second as Malik Davis (7.03 seconds) was fourth. Anthony Delvecchio, Jacob Delvecchio, Jared DiFrancesco and Nate Hludzenski went 9:23.18 to finish second in the 4×800 relay.

Owen Weaver was victorious in the high jump by clearing 5 feet 6 inches as Alex Boak, in the weight throw, prevailed with a toss of 39’8 1/2″ and Steven Miller (32 feet) was sixth.

Thompson went 19 feet in the long jump, second to F-M’s Ryan Serp (19’1 1/4″) as Aden Kostolecki (15’4 1/2″) was sixth. Spencer Wirtheim took fourth place in the 300-meter dash in 40.25 seconds, while Colin Delaney was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:26.55.

Aaron Sprague and Matt Komuda each cleared 8’6″ to tie for second in the pole vault. Jack Michaels was sixth in the mile in 4:43.17, with Tom Hagopian sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.19 seconds and Waldron sixth (31’4″) in the triple jump. Dylan Barber threw the shot put 32 feet to finish eighth.

B’ville’s girls indoor track team nearly matched the point total of the boys in its portion of the Constantino meet, yet its 131 points trailed F-M’s winning output of 170 points.

Still, the Bees won plenty of events, including Lauren Addario, in 7.45 seconds, beating PSLA-Fowler’s Kashara Sanders (7.68) for a victory in the 55 sprint and then claiming the triple jump by going 37’6″.

Justus Holden-Betts going to the 1,500-meter run and, in 4:53.47, pulling away from Oswego’s Molly Fitzgibbons (4:59.63) to prevail. In the 55 hurdles, B’ville went 1-2 as Allyson Surowick won in 9.74 seconds and Catherine Ivan was second in 10.37 seconds.

The same thing happened in the weight throw as Danielle Marsell prevailed with a throw of 39’5″ and Sarah Smiley was second with 30’8 3/4″. Marsell had a second-place shot put toss of 30’8 1/2″.

Karen Ekure got second place, in 44.14 seconds, to F-M’s’ Susan Bansbach (44.03) in the 300, with Ekure, Addario, Jada Albero and Margaret McClain second (1:56.23) to the Hornets (1:53.08) in the 4×200. Maya Hewitt cleared 8 feet for second place in the pole vault behind South Jefferson’s Marlena Jacobs, who won with 11’3″.

Olivia Muscolino, Bailey Nicholson, Brianna Natoli and Sarah Fawwaz were third in the 4×400 in 4:42.01 as Olivia Creelman was fourth in the 1,000 in 3:29.39. Surowick was fourth in the long jump with 14’3″ and McClain (13’2 3/4″) was sixth. The Bees finished fifth in the 4×800 in 12:24.99.

Kathryn Nice (1:49.50) beat out Olivia Creelman (1:50.62) for sixth place in the 600, with Leah Carpenter sixth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:42.64. Courtney Bostic, Catherine Iven and Natalia Lewis cleared 4’3″ in the high jump.

