Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Liverpool girls bowling win streak ended by Baldwinsville

Dec 17, 2018 High School, Star Review

It took a close rival to break up Liverpool girls bowling team’s 21-match win streak amid the busiest stretch of the season.

Baldwinsville accomplished this task last Wednesday afternoon, edging the Warriors 2-1 in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division showdown at B’ville Sports Bowl with top performances from both sides.

For Liverpool, Ashley Hardy shot a 643 series and high game of 236. Mackenzie Gill’s 183 game led to a 508 set as Riley Warren shot a 191 game in her 490 series.

B’ville countered with a 606 series and 232 high game from Brooke Flask and a 577 series from Amelia Ponto that included a high game of 232. Julia Spiech (492 series) and Hannah Pinard (455 series) offered support.

At the same time, Liverpool’s boys shut out B’ville 3-0, with five individuals posting series of 620 or better. Zak Ormsby led the Warriors with a 687 series, while Josh Winzens’ steady output led to a 664 set.

Devin Roberson got a 641 series and 236 high game. Brandon Davis shot a 234 game on his way to a 634 series as Deacon Roberson’s 244 game was part of his 620 set.

Before this, the Warriors and Cicero-North Syracuse had the first of two regular-season encounters last Tuesday at Flamingo Bowl, and it was Liverpool hanging on, 2-1, to make it 21 wins in a row.

On the Warriors’ side, Gill led with a 578 series and high game of 210.  Hardy’s 214 game was part of a 576 set as Dominique Cimini got a 563 series and 206 high game.

Those were needed, since C-NS had Elianna Pitts record the best individual game, a 233, on her way to a 567 series as Katie Cloonan picked up a three-game total of 532, with a 205 game.

The boys match between the Northstars and Warriors also had a 2-1 verdict, but went in C-NS’s favor as Tim Cloonan stood out for the winners with a big 735 series that included a 258 high game.

Justin Morris was steady, getting a 641 series with no game better than 221. J.J. O’Connell shot a 245 on his way to a 617 set as Landon Spingler had a three-game total of 612.

On Liverpool’s side, Davis shot a 246 during his team-best 651 series. Winzens had a 233 game and 647 series as Devin Roberson had a 609 series (223 high game) and Deacon Roberson’s 235 game led to a 604 set.

Both C-NS sides had matches on Dec. 7 against Fulton at Lakeview Lanes, and the boys Northstars lost, 3-0.

O’Connell did give C-NS a 630 series and 227 high game as Cloonan had a 217 game in his 559 set. Morris got a 481 series as, for Fulton, six bowlers had series of 506 or better, with Anthony DeMasi (629 series) at the forefront.

C-NS lost 3-0 on the girls side to Fulton, with Alexis Ingersoll getting a 638 series and 228 high game for the Red Raiders. That, along with a 554 series from Miranda Laws, beat out the 474 series from Pitts.

After the matches with Liverpool, C-NS swept Central Square on Wednesday, beating the Redhawks on both sides 3-0 as, in the boys match, Tim Cloonan had a 610 series, with O’Connell contributing a 567 series.

The girls match had Katie Cloonan getting a 591 series and 224 high game to lead the Northstars as Trinity Drozdz got a 513 series and Pitts shot a 184 on her way to a 505 set.

Now both C-NS teams had to face Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday afternoon at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, and while the girls won 3-0, the boys lost, 2-1, to the Hornets, who had Kevin Winschel shoot a 278 game in a 705 series.

O’Connell led the Northstars, with a three-game total of 672 (243 high game) as Tim Cloonan contributed a 604 series. Spingler’s 246 game led to a 593 set.

Meanwhile, Trinity Drozdz’s 560 series and Jessaia McGriff’s 548 series (212 high game) led the girls Northstars, helped by Pitts’ 495 set. F-M star Shelby Minor recorded a 263 game on her way to a 683 series.

Liverpool was back  on the lanes Friday, at Auburn, winning 3-0 on the boys side as Zak Ormsby tore his way to a 750 series with a 277 high game as Winzens’ 250 game was part of a 715 set. Davis (664 series) and Deacon Roberson (667 series) bowled well, too.

Yet the Liverpool girls lost again, 2-1, to those same Maroons, who got a 726 series and 268 game from Kaylee Hodson and a 670 series (244 high game) from Amber Pidlypchak.

Makenzi Ormsby still had a 567 series on the Warriors’ side, with Hardy getting a 549 series. Riley Warren earned a 506 series.

