Liverpool, C-NS sweep to Jensen Relays victories

Still on separate sides of the weekly draw, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse indoor track and field teams both earned clean sweeps in last Saturday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena.

Going first in the morning session, the Warriors needed 74 points on the girls side to edge Fayetteville-Manlius (73.5 points) and join the boys, who had 89 points to Central Square’s 77, on top.

Then the afternoon session proved a C-NS runaway, the Northstars earning 112 points ahead of Cazenovia (81 points) for the boys title and 106 points ahead of Jamesville-DeWitt (75 points) for the girls title.

Nathan Reeves’ mile victory in 4:31.08 was part of a team title with Spencer Ruediger, the pair going 9:19.81 ahead of F-M’s 9:23.18. Jake McGowan and Nick Brancato paired in the 3,200-meter run to win in 20:15.46 to Cortland’s second-place 20:22.47.

Talmari Turner went 6.91 seconds to win the 55-meter dash, also teaming with Ryan Dewan for the team win in 14.03 seconds. Then Turner and Kevin Harge worked together to edge Central Square, 1:17.37 to the Redhawks’ 1:18 flat, in the 300-meter dash.

Antwan Kelley’s weight throw of 53 feet 10 inches towered over the field, with Jacob Barnes second by heaving it 38’10 3’4″. Kelley and Barnes were second in the shot put with throws of 74’11 1/2″ as Aiden Wroblewski and Bennett Robb topped 11’3″ for second place in the high jump.

Ryan Dewan and Michael Nigro were a close second (73’9″) to South Jefferson (73’9 3/4″) in the triple jump after Paul Dewan went 19’5″ in the long jump. Carter Rodriguez and Cameron O’Connell were third in the 1,000-meter run in 5:34.18 as Jamie Vong topped 9 feet in the pole vault for third-place points.

Liverpool’s girls were 1-2 in the shot put as Imahni Sinclair threw it 31’4″ and Madyson Oliveri followed with 29’3 1/4″. Sinclair and Olivieri got third place in the weight throw, going 61’5 1/2″.

Lauren Fradette beat the field in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.37 seconds as she and Alexia Ostrander got team honors in 19.56 seconds. In the triple jump, Fradette and Tessa Gullo were second with leaps of 61’3 1/4″.

Haven Hicks and Anne Gullo were victorious in the 55 sprint in 15.39 seconds as Gullo and Tahje McDonald were second in the 300 in 1:29.09 Sydney Carlson won the girls mile in 5:27.53 over F-M’s Chloe Bullough (5:27.95) as she and Kaleigh Buck were second in the team portion.

Emily Neuner and Rose Springall were second in the 3,000-meter run in 23:36.57. Ostrander and Amina Sinclair paired to clear 9’6″ in the high jump, just behind East Syracuse Minoa’s 9’9″.

When it was time for the afternoon session, C-NS overwhelmed the field, starting with Nathan Poirier’s victory in the boys mile in 4:35.33 as he and Zach Bergman claimed the team race in 9:41.30.

Then Jeremiah Willis arrived, the senior multi-time state champion winning the 55 sprint in 6.55 seconds as part of a team title with Carlton Garnes in 13.84 seconds.

Then Willis had a top long jump of 22′ 1/2″ to win with Brandon Ladd as they leaped 37’11 1/2″ between them. For the triple jump, Willis flew 46’5 3/4″, while Isaiah Wright was second with 42′ 1/4″.

In the 600, Calvin Garnes and Christian Carlin claimed it in 3:00.68 before Matt LeClair, in 10:16.57, edged R.J. Davis (10:16.60) in the 3,200 as Josh Koeppe (10:41.48) completed a 1-2-3 sweep.

Andrew Culver and Ron Blumenthal, with throws of 81’9 1/2″, held off Hannibal (81’5 3/4″) in the shot put, with that same pair second (79’2 1/4″) in the weight throw. Ryan Dupra and Matt Wentling-Raymie were second in the high jump, clearing 10’6″ between them as Dupra topped 9 feet in the pole vault.

Carlton Garnes and Isaiah Wright got second place in the 55 hurdles in 18.01 seconds, with Evan Breitbeck and Lucas Sharron second in the 1,000 in 5:41.48. Sam Nessel and Aidan Dietz were fourth in the 300.

The C-NS girls saw eighth-grader Kate Putman run to first place in the 600 in 1:42.11 and pair with Sarah Davis for the team title in 3:28.50

Savannah Kuhr, paired with Brooke Blaisdell, beat the field in the 55 hurdles in 19.32 seconds, no one else under the 20-second mark. Blaisdell and Julianna Hutt were second (15.79 seconds) to Syracuse ITC (15.64) in the 55 sprint.

Then Maria Marullo and Emily Dembowski held on in the 1,000, edging Tully, 6:44.67 to the Black Knights’ 6:45.22 before Allison Newton and Morgan Kindseki won the 3,000 in 23:33.46.

Moving to field events, Stephanie Webb and Faith Keville gained a victory in the shot put with total throws of 54’9 1/4″. Keville also with a second-place weight throw of 29’2″.

Liliana Klemanski’s high jump of 5 feet won that event as she and Madelyn Wheeler (who topped 4’10”) gave the Northstars yet another win. Jamie Snyder and McKenna Johnston were victorious in the pole vault, combining to clear 13’6″.

Sierra Davis and Shannon Sisco went 63’3 1/4″ between them for second place in the triple jump. Hannah Boyle and Amanda Reilly got second place in the 300 in 1:32.29 to Tully’s 1:31.45. Kate Capone and Avianna Fedele were fourth in the mile.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story