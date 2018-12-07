J-D basketball gets pair of spurts, defeats F-M

At some future place, the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team hopes to reach the level of consistent success that Jamesville-DeWitt has enjoyed for decades.

For now, though, the Hornets had to settle for an up-close at its neighbors in Friday night’s opening round of the J-D Invitational, where the hosts surged early and late to prevail 65-44.

F-M had already defeated J-D’s other neighbors from Christian Brothers Academy 48-45 on Dec. 1 in new head coach Luke Tucci’s debut, employing a 1-3-1 defense to frustrate the Brothers most of the way.

And there was a long stretch where the Hornets’ defense was effective against J-D as it kept the Rams from hitting a single 3-pointer through the entire second and third quarters.

However, that came after J-D bolted out of the gate with five 3-pointers in the opening period, the barrage capped by a long shot from Teleak Robinson that put the Rams out in front 24-8.

Gradually, F-M settled into the slower tempo it wanted, and early in the third quarter trimmed its deficit to single digits, 38-30, one sustained run away from making it quite close.

Near the end of the period, though, four straight points from Matt Cieplicki and Payton Shumpert gave J-D some room, and then Robinson’s driving layup ignited an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter that settled matters.

Robinson led with 17 points as Shumpert (13 points) and Cieplicki (12 points) also got to double figures, Matt Bradford adding nine points and Preston Shumpert getting seven points.

A consistent, effective J-D defense did not let a single Hornets player get more than eight points, the number that Jack Nucerino produced off the bench as Ethan Page got seven points, with Zach Page, Charlie Gadsden and Luke Davidson getting six points apiece.

Earlier in the night, Syracuse Academy of Science defeated Rochester’s University Prep 56-49, so on Saturday J-D would face the Atoms in the final as F-M met the Griffins in the consolation game.

