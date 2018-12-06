West Genesee wrestlers win clash with Marcellus

Neighboring wrestling programs got to meet head-to-head Wednesday night as West Genesee paid a visit to Marcellus, and it had plenty for both sides to feel good about.

The host Mustangs actually won eight of the 15 bouts, but it was the Wildcats getting four early pins and then doing enough in the late going to prevail by a score of 39-34.

They opened at 170 pounds, an important bout where WG’s Devin Earl defeated Rob Seeley 5-1 before Mike Sarakos, at 182 pounds, pinned Nate Farino in 73 seconds.

And even though the Mustangs got on the board at 195 pounds with Tom Kinsella’s 12-0 shutout of Joe Comny, the Wildcats answered with three straight falls to build a 27-4 advantage.

At 220 pounds, Cole Wade took just 33 seconds to finish off James Swan. Peter Dwinell (285 pounds) followed with a 50-second pin over Matt Frost and Sam Snyder, at 99 pounds, got his pin over Gavin Ciota midway through the third period.

Marcellus started to climb back at 106 pounds with Ethan Ciota’s last-minute pin of Matt Murdock, with Carl Santiarello (113 pounds) handling Jackson Taetsch 15-4 and Ryan Moses (120 pounds) blanking Gavin O’Neil 5-0.

To insure that WG stayed in front for good, Nate Wade, at 126 pounds, pinned Brady Schram in the second period and Eugene Belov (138 pounds) clinched it with a pin of Quinten Weaver with 23 seconds left.

The Mustangs’ Tim Okhman won a narrow 132-pound battle with Ejarian Burgin 3-2. Then Cahal Donovan (145 pounds) got a 24-9 technical fall over Brady Ryan and Riley LaFrance won a 152-pound classic over Colin McAvan 11-9 as Trevor Widrick (160 pounds) pinned Cole Saxon near the end of the first period.

As this went on, Jordan-Elbridge had its home opener against APW/Pulaski and, with full participation in its roster, roared to a 66-21 victory.

On the mat, the Eagles had Derek Quigley (132) pin Vinny Bresha in 78 seconds, the first of five falls. Cole Mullen (160) pinned Austin Engebretson in 56 seconds before Cameron Newhook (170) got a 27-second fall over Jaden Harrington.

At 220, Jared Lawrence pinned Oliver Hall in 60 seconds, while it only took 37 seconds for Josh Roberts (285 pounds) to get on the mat and pin Mike Kinney.

Forfeits went to Nolan Jackson (113), Christian Matthews (120), Landry LaFleur (182), Anthony Baron (195), Bryan Tanner (99) and Joey Wells (106).

