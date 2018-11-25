Girls basketball Bees victorious again at Middleton Tournament

Even if it seems like the Baldwinsville girls basketball team is starting over in 2018-19, it’s doing so with a group determined to keep its place among the top Section III Class AA sides.

The Bees, who fell to eventual champion West Genesee in last February’s sectional semifinals, saw a strong senior class graduate, including Carolyn Brussel, Jenna Costello, Meaghan Wilson and Claire McAllister.

However, Katie Pascale is back, as are several key reserves from 2017-18, and together they would defend the championship of B’ville’s Bill Middleton Tip-Off Tournament during Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday’s opening round pitted the Bees against Utica Proctor, and with its fast tempo and plenty of scoring balance, B’ville easily defeated the Raiders 66-38.

Steadily, the Bees worked its way to a 35-15 halftime lead, and by game’s end all 10 players in the rotation had at least one point.

Sydney Huhtala led with 13 points, while Jordan Roy had 11 points. Six of Pascale’s eight points came at the free-throw line as Courtney Clute chimed in with nine points and Susanne Johnson matched Pascale with eight points of her own.

Defensively, the Bees’ full-court pressure affected everyone on Proctor, as no single Raiders player scored in double figures. Ariannah Stanton led with eight points.

In the other first-round game, Rome Free Academy outlasted Oswego 61-51, with Amya McLeod getting 25 points for the Black Knights to offset the 24 points by the Buccaneers’ Caitlin Lilly.

So after Oswego handled Proctor 45-39 in the consolation game, Saturday’s final pitted RFA against B’ville. And it proved quite close, too, spilling into overtime before the Bees took over and won it 69-62.

RFA’s defense was effective in the early going, with B’ville unable to do much and trailing 26-20 at the break. Gradually, the Bees rallied, and ultimately got even, 60-60, with neither side able to end it in regulation.

Only in the four-minute OT did B’ville seize control for good, nearly getting five players to score in double figures as Huhtala, again, led the way, earning 17 points.

Hannah Mimas stepped up with 14 points, with Pascale earning 13 points and Alex Bednarczyk earning 12 points. Roy got nine points as Kelsey McCaskill paced RFA with 16 points and nine rebounds, Sharifa Taylor adding 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Bees and Black Knights aren’t done with each other, set for a rematch mext Saturday at RFA before a tough Dec. 4 league opener for B’ville against Cicero-North Syracuse.

