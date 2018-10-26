C-NS, Liverpool swimmers get sweep of Mexico

Since a Sept. 28 defeat to Fayetteville-Manlius, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls swim team has not lost a head-to-head meet, going undefeated in October.

This culminated last week with back-to-back victories, including an impressive effort against West Genesee at Le Moyne College where the Northstars’ sheer depth overwhelmed the Wildcats in a 108-78 win.

At the heart of that effort was Brooke Fedi, who won two races on her own and helped in two victorious relays, including the 200 medley, where Fedi, paired with Grace Devinney, Bryn Myers and Alayna Harbaugh, prevailed in two minutes, 1.33 seconds to WG’s 2:02.49.

Two races later, Fedi was first in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.30, with Brittany Wood second in 2:29.60. Then, in the 100 butterfly, Fedi tore to first place in 1:02.71, one of her best times of the fall.

Capping off this effort, Fedi again joined Devinney, Myers and Harbaugh as C-NS went 3:58.57 to dominate the 400 freestyle relay.

C-NS also piled up points in diving thanks to a top-three sweep. Madeline Thorne won with 237.35 points, while Kailtyn Carroll finished second with 197.40 points and Carly Tolhurst (187.25 points) got third place.

Myers, on her own, won the 100 freestyle in 59.34 seconds, with Harbaugh third. Alyssa McRobbie joined in by winning the 100 backstroke in 1:07.23.

Devinney was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.62, with Jeanne Vinette third, Devinney also taking second in the 500 freestyle in 5:52.36 as Vinette (5:55.93) was close behind.

Brandi Feeney was second (26.97 seconds), ahead of Myers (27.10) and Harbaugh (27.14), in the 50 freestyle, while Feeney also got second place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.58, with Wood third in 1:18.90.

Liverpool had a meet on Tuesday against Mexico. It was Senior Night, and the Warriors marked the occasion by prevailing 93-87 over the Tigers to improve its overall record to 7-4.

Delaney Gellert, Jessica Testone, Natalie Petit and Domenique DeRuijter started the event by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:00.87. Two races later, Gellert swam the 200 IM in 2:25.60.

Testone, after a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle (26.84 seconds), would prevail in the 100 freestyle in 59.56 seconds as Jaida Fox rolled through the 500 freestyle in 5:44.42 and Sophia Recuparo earned 214.60 points in diving as part of a 1-2-3 sweep with Aija McIntyre (198.20) and Macy Moore (171.65).

Fox got second place in the 200 freestyle in 2:08.57, with Russo second in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.11. In the 200 freestyle relay, Russo, Testone, Fox and Gellert won in 1:47.67.

C-NS would get its own meet against Mexico on Thursday night and prevail 108-77, which included Thorne earning 224.10 points in diving ahead of Carroll’s 208.75 points.

Fedi, second in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.42 to the Tigers’ Alexa Von Holtz (59.56), did win the 200 IM in 2:17.38, improving by nearly a second from the West Genesee meet as Myers won the 100 freestyle in 58.74 seconds and McRobbie took the 100 backstroke in 1:06.65.

Also, the Northstars (8-3) won a pair of relays. Fedi, Devinney, Myers and Wood went 2:01.14 to hold off Mexico (2:01.92) in the 200 medley as, in the 200 freestyle relay, Feeney, Fedi, Vinette and Myers went 1:48.20. Feeney finished second in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Now C-NS and Liverpool could get ready for the Section III Class A championships, which take place this Friday at Nottingham. The state qualifier follows on Sunday afternoon.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story