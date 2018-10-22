Swimming Warriors, Northstars earn late-season wins

Liverpool girls swimmer Jessica Testone works during the 100-yard butterfly in last Tuesday’s meet against Baldwinsville. Testone won the race in a time of 1:06.62 as the Warriors prevailed, 98-65, over the Bees.

Things remain busy for girls swim teams at Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse, who were competing again mere days after their appearance in the Salt City Athletic Conference championships on Oct. 20.

The Warriors were back home last Tuesday night, taking on Baldwinsville, where Liverpool’s superior depth led to a comfortable 98-65 victory over the Bees.

But the real highlight was some close individual races, including the 200-yard freestyle, where Sophia Russo, in two minutes, 8.93 seconds, had just enough to edge the 2:09.18 from B’ville’s Clare Burke. Russo also was second in the 100 freestyle in 59.84 seconds.

It was the same in the 50 freestyle as Jaida Fox posted 26.84 seconds, held off the Bees’ Ashley Konz (26.92) by eight-hundredths of a second. Fox had already helped Jessica Testone, Delaney Gellert and Megan Winn take the 200 freestyle relay in 2:00.41.

Sophia Recuparo was superb on the diving board, earning 338.45 points. Aija McIntyre was second with 297.25 points and Macy Moore was third with 278.80 points. Gellert swam the 200 individual medley in 2:21.99.

Testone grabbed first place in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.62 as Payton Furr was first in the 500 freestyle in 6:09.79. Gellert, Fox, Testone and Russo went 1:47.53 in the 200 freestyle relay before Gellert posted 1:17.07 in the 100 breaststroke.

Liverpool won again on Friday, taking out Syracuse 103-81 as Gellert won twice on her own, taking the 200 IM in 2:23.35 and the 100 freestyle in 57.85 seconds.

In the 50 freestyle, Testone prevailed in 26.78 seconds, while Russo won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.87 and Emma Goetzke was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.65. Fox was second in the 500 freestyle (5:44.93) as Samantha Walker swam the 100 backstroke in 1:11.70 for a runner-up finish.

Recuparo, with 209.30 points, took second place in diving, this after Goetzke, Gellert, Winn and Natalie Petit took the 200 medley relay in 2:04.72. Russo, Petit, Fox and Testone won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.28.

Back on Tuesday, C-NS took on Oswego at Le Moyne College and beat the Buccaneers 97-79, with Grace Devinney and Brooke Fedi each getting the fastest times in two different races.

Devinney was first in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.99 and also claimed the 500 freestyle in 5:51.55. As for Fedi, she swam the 200 IM in 2:20.05 and worked her way to a time of 1:13.02 in the 100 breaststroke.

The Northstars went 1-2-3 in the 50 freestyle as Bryn Myers, in 26.33 seconds, beat Alayna Harbaugh (27.21) and Brandy Feeney (27.38), while Madeline Thorne, with 247.40 points, beat out Kaitlyn Carroll (222.60) in diving, with Carly Tolhurst (194.65 points) third.

Alyson McRobbie won the 100 backstroke in 1:08.83 as Myers was second in the 100 freestyle and Brittany Wood second in the 100 butterfly. Wood, Myers, Feeney and Devinney finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.90.

Thorne also competed Saturday at the Burgos Memorial Diving Invitational and, with 412.05 points, finished third, with Carroll getting fourth place (379.30 points). Recuparo was fifth for Liverpool with 378.45 points as Aija McIntyre was ninth and Macy Moore 10th.

C-NS has both of its remaining regular-season meets this week against West Genesee and Mexico, this after the Tigers had a Tuesday meet against Liverpool.

