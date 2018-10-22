Swim Hornets, Red Rams win big; CBA takes league meet

Part of the strength of the Fayetteville-Manlius girls swim team is its ability to remain tough and competitive even when the schedule gets quite crowded.

For example, the Hornets faced Syracuse City last Monday night at Nottingham High School, just two days after competing in the Salt City Athletic Conference championships, and still rolled to a 106-75 victory.

To get things going, F-M’s 200-yard medley relay team of Addie Antshel, Cara Campell, Emma Luttrell and Madison Kingsley roared to first place in one minute, 58.37 seconds.

Kingsley prevailed in the 200 individual medley in 2:26.16, holding off Syracuse’s Orla Lacey (2:27.57) as Katie Ottaviano was third in 2:28.32. Later, Ottaviano had the quickest time of 1:15.67 in the 100 breaststroke.

Campell roared to first in the 50 freestyle in 25.65 seconds. Luttrell, in 1:03.26, was part of a 1-2-3 sweep with Hannah Kellogg (1:07.68) and Michelle Sipple (1:08.57) in the 100 butterfly.

Antshel went 5:40.78 in the 500 freestyle, with Maired Egan (5:44.53) just behind Lacey (5:44.52) for second place. In the 200 freestyle, Luttrell was second (2:03.36) and Kellogg third (2:04.10), trailing the 2:00.37 from Syracuse’s Kayla Newman.

Saya Hrosar was victorious in the 100 backstroke, going 1:09.71 to hold off Jessey Eisenhut (1:10.61). In the 200 freestyle relay, Campell, Kingsley, Sipple and Kellogg finished in 1:45.50. Campell, Luttrell, Kellogg and Sasha Brown went 3:55.44 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Jamesville-DeWitt hosted two meets at the same time last Tuesday, facing Auburn and Mexico and topping them both, the Red Rams handling the Maroons 110-67 and taming the Tigers 102-81.

One unique race was the 200 freestyle that ended in a rare dead heat between J-D’s Amelia Hesler and Mexico’s Carolyn Zedack, each of them posting the same time of 2:02.54.

But Hesler was ahead of everyone in the 100 freestyle, prevailing in 56.89 seconds as Sawyer Parker (57.70 seconds) followed, Parker also taking third place in the 200 freestyle.

Gwen Lister went 2:21.43 to beat the field in the 200 IM and then going 1:10.13 in the 100 breaststroke. Emily Ninestein won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.94 and Abby McGuire (181.60 points) beat Grace Evans (164.60) and Kyra McDevitt (152.35) in diving.

To start the meet, Ninestein, Lister, Julia Antoine and Emma Galletta won the 200 medley relay in 1:59.46. Galletta went 26.41 seconds in the 50freestyle and 1:06.47 in the 100 butterfly.

On Thursday, J-D defeated Baldwinsville 94-77 to improve its record to 8-1, with Hesler tearing through the 100 freestyle in 56.16 seconds and posting 1:18.42 in the 100 breaststroke, also pairing with Parker, Galletta and Lister to go 1:45.59 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Galletta was first in the 200 IM in 2:37.70 as Ninestein went 1:06.73 to win the 100 butterfly and Lister won the 500 freestyle in 5:43.03. Sofia Bebla had the quickest time of 1:09.02 in the 100 backstroke.

McGuire, with 175.35 points, was just ahead of Evans (164.90) on the diving board. Galletta, Lister, Ninestein and Heflin went 2:00.54 in the 200 medley relay as Claire Huyck joined Parker, Lister and Galletta to go 4:00.04 in the 400 freestyle relay.

In Saturday’s Burgos Memorial Diving Invitational, F-M’s Mannicone finished second with 426.20 points behind Syracuse’s Lexi Foster (466.05) as McGuire was sixth for J-D with 338.75 points and Noelle Anthis was eighth for the Hornets.

A day earlier, Christian Brothers Academy, with 482 points, beat out Mexico (386 points) for team honors at the Onondaga High School League championships, highlighted by a win in the 200 medley relay. With a time of 1:51.09 in that event, Kaitlyn Bushnell, Ally Howard, Darien Tompkins and Lauren Kelly qualified for November’s state championship meet.

Tompkins, on her own, won the 100 freestyle in a meet-record 54.22 seconds as Bushnell was second in 57.85 seconds. That pair, along with Kelly and Katelyn Wendt, won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.54.

Later in the meet, Tompkins won again, going 1:02.73 to dominate the field in the 100 backstroke, with Howard getting third place in 1:07.95. Then Kelly claimed the 100 breaststroke in a meet-record 1:08.77 as teammate Anna Nizar was second in 1:15.83.

Kelly got second place in the 200 IM in 2:17.42, with Bushnell second in the 50 freestyle in 26.60 seconds. Katelyn Wendt was fourth in the 200 freestyle as Howard got fourth place in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.05. CBA was third in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:06.59.

