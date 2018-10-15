Swimming Northstars, Warriors win meets, take part in SCAC championships

The girls swim teams from Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool competed on consecutive nights, and each of them found a fair degree of success.

Going first, C-NS visited New Hartford last Wednesday night, and with the edge in both depth and experience, the Northstars rolled past the young, rebuilding Spartans 106-78.

As a starting point, C-NS’s 200-yard medley relay team of Brooke Fedi, Grace Devinney, Bryn Myers and Brittany Wood made it to first place in two minutes, 3.32 seconds.

From there, Devinney went right to the 200 freestyle and won that race in 2:11.15 as she also finished second in the 100 freestyle in 59.81 seconds. But she would help Wood, Myers and Brandi Feeney take the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.85.

Fedi also had two individual victories, going 2:25.23 in the 200 individual medley and then, in the 100 butterfly, pulling away to win in 1:05.88. Feeney claimed first place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.32.

In a 1-2 diving sweep, Kaitlyn Carroll, with 234.00 points, upset Madelyn Thorne, who was still second with 224.95 points. Allyson McRobbie won the100 backstroke in 1:07.95, with Myers second in the 50 freestyle (27.18 seconds) and Jeanne Vinette getting second place in the 500 freestyle.

Then it was Liverpool’s turn on Thursday as it traveled to Oswego, and while it didn’t win most of the individual races, the Warriors’ depth made a difference as it beat the Buccaneers 94-87 and improved to 4-4 on the season.

Delaney Gellert, in a time of 2:09.16, and Sophia Russo (2:11.06) went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle before Jessica Testone claimed the 50 freestyle in 27.15 seconds. Sophia Recuparo earned 220.75 points to prevail in diving.

Liverpool’s lone relay win came in the 200 freestyle where Russo, Gellert, Testone and Jaida Fox went 1:49.12 to Oswego’s 1:51.95. Fox also finished second in the 200 IM (2:31.17) and 100 freestyle (1:00.49).

Gellert, in 1:06.83, was just behind Oswego’s Mallory Upcraft (1:06.71) in the 100 butterfly, with Testone third. Samantha Walker got second place in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.66 as Megan Winn (1:10.64) took third, with Emma Goetzke second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.10 to help get the clinching points.

Both teams would take part in Saturday’s Salt City Athletic Conference championships.

For C-NS, Fedi earned a victory in the 100 breaststroke, her time of 1:10.22 setting a new meet record (Liverpool’s Ali Testone went 1:11.54) a year ago as Fedi’s time of 1:02.54 in the 100 butterfly also broke the meet record, but was second because Upcraft won in 1:02.45

Thorne, already a state qualifier in diving, finished second with 415.95 points behind Syracuse’s Lexi Foster, whose 459.20 points helped her join Thorne heading for the state meet. Kaitlyn Carroll was third with 381.00 points, with Recuparo fifth.

C-NS also finished sixth in the 200 medley relay in 2:02.06 ahead of Liverpool (2:04.05) in seventh place, with Feeney seventh in the 50 freestyle in 27.34 seconds as Brittany Wood finished ninth after a sixth-place effort in the 100 butterfly.

Liverpool had Fox go 2:07.80 in the 200 freestyle, second only to Fayetteville-Manlius’ Emma Luttrell, who won in 2:05.51 as Russo got fourth place in 2:11.90 and Natalie Petit was eighth.

Gellert was second in the 500 freestyle, her time of 5:41.12 well back of Syracuse’s Kayla Newman, who won in a meet-record 5:22.04. Gellert also needed 2:22.05 to grab third place in the 200 IM as Petit was sixth in the 500 freestyle.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Liverpool was fourth as Gellert, Russo, Fox and Testone finished in 1:47.70, with C-NS fifth in 1:48.07. The Warriors were sixth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:16.50.

