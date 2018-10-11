Caz girls volleyball rallies past Homer in five sets

Though it hasn’t proven easy, the Cazenovia girls volleyball team is, match by match, finding its highest standard of performance and announcing that it could still have a say in how the Section III Class B title race unfolds.

The Lakers visited Homer Wednesday night, which served as the “Dig Pink” event as each team wore special pink T-shirts and raised money for the fight against breast cancer.

And the match was quite special, too, with Cazenovia getting itself in big trouble, but digging out of it to beat the Trojans in five sets.

Each of the first two sets was a close one, with Homer securing the crucial points to win them 25-23 and 25-22. Despite this, the Lakers did not get discouraged.

Instead, in the third set it was Cazenovia pulling it out 25-21, and that carried over into a lopsided fourth set the Lakers claimed 25-12.

Unable to recover, Homer could only watch as Cazenovia prevailed 25-19 in the fifth set to complete its comeback, having Lindsey Lawson pick up 29 kills and 12 digs as Josie Avery got 38 assists, plus seven digs and four kills.

Helping out, Alexis Sherwood and Laura Clements each got four aces, with Faith King earning seven digs to go with three kills and two aces. Laura Clements had eight digs as Kylie Fenton had three assists, joining Lindsey Clements in getting four digs apiece.

Homer’s Karly Roos earned 33 digs as Delaney Hartnett had 17 assists and 10 digs. Kaia Hubbard (eight kills) and Celine Beaudry (seven kills) worked on the front line as Maya Stoddard and Marisa Cottrell matched Hartnett’s total of 10 digs.

Now at 8-4 overall, Cazenovia hosts its fellow Lakers from Skaneateles Monday and turns right around Tuesday to visit Marcellus in the season’s toughest 24-hour stretch.

