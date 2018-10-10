Westhill volleyball sweeps Solvay, moves to 10-0

In between its many conquests of weekend tournaments, the Westhill girls volleyball team has stayed busy turning aside all of its area Class B challengers, too.

When the Warriors hosted its neighbors from Solvay Wednesday, it cared little about the Bearcats’ place atop the OHSL Liberty American division standings, and swept them in three sets to improve its mark to 10-0.

This was the only regular-season meeting between Westhill and Solvay, who could end up as the top two seeds when the Section III Class B tournament starts later this month.

The quality of the teams, and the local bragging rights, gave this match the ingredients to be special – and a fired-up Bearcats squad made several great defensive stops in the opening set, taking a 14-13 lead.

However, Westhill snuffed out those upset hopes with a 9-1 run that put them in front for good, leading to a 25-19 victory, and the Warriors never trailed in the second set, scoring the first four points and prevailing 25-12.

Even when Solvay bolted out to a 9-4 lead in the third set, Westhill countered with 10 straight points off the serve of Sarah Schwartz, a spurt from which the Bearcats could not recover as the Warriors won again 25-19.

Schwartz had three aces to go with 14 assists as Sara Galante got 10 kills, five digs and three aces. Libero Gianni Militi had seven kills to go with 11 digs as Mackenzie Martin had six kills, six assists, four aces and four digs. Montanna Gedney had seven digs and three aces.

For Solvay, Allie Posnick finished with nine assists, seven digs and two aces, with Myah Platler gaining five kills. Jordan Bamba had six digs as Izzy Lambert and Gianna D’Agostino had four digs apiece. Nicole Backus got three digs and Brielle Bagozzi contributed three kills.

