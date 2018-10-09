CBA finishes third at boys golf fall sectionals

With a 14-1 regular-season record, the Christian Brothers Academy boys golf team pulled away from the rest of the OHSL Liberty National division, including runner-up Skaneateles.

Yet when they gathered Tuesday for the Section III Class B/C/D fall tournament at Camillus Hills Golf Club, it was the Lakers at the top of the standings and the Brothers settling for third place.

It was a close four-way fight at the top, Skaneateles prevailing with 454, and Chittenango second with 460, two shots ahead of CBA’s 462 and the 466 from host and defending champion Westhill.

They were supposed to have this tournament Oct. 2, but it got postponed by heavy rains, A full week later, the golfers were greeted by summer-like heat and fresh breezes, which made it tough.

Individually, it was Skaneateles’ Tynan Jones winning medalist honors, his four-over-par 76 four strokes clear of LaFayette’s Thomas Long.

As for CBA, the best round belonged to Joe Nicholson, whose 88 put him alone in ninth place. Just behind him, Peter Scuderi posted an 89, with Chris Bushnell tying for 12th place by shooting a 91.

That was important because it took a score of 91 or lower for golfers to advance to May’s sectional state qualifier at Seven Oaks in Hamilton, so Nicholson, Scuderi and Bushnell all advanced.

As to the Brothers’ other golfers, Dan Angelo finished with a 95, just ahead of Jack Little, who posted a 99 as Mike Santaro shot a 102.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story