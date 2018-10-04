J-D cross country teams sweep meet with ESM

When it was time for the Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa cross country teams to face each other on Wednesday, it took place in neither of the two sides’ home courses.

Instead, it was part of a three-team match at Central Square, where on the girls side the state Class B no. 13-ranked Red Rams earned the sweep, handling ESM 19-42 while also holding off Central Square 26-31 as the Redhawks beat the Spartans 18-39.

Sophia Vinciguerra led the Red Rams, her time of 20:23 nearly half a minute ahead of Central Square’s Julia Mann (20:48) as Madeline Foss got third place in 21 minutes flat.

Abby Palin made her way to fifth place in 21:36 as Amanda Semmel finished in 22:42. On ESM’s side, Emma Biel did best, taking seventh place in 21:56, while Mary Roach gained ninth place in 22:38.

The boys race had a slightly different result, first with the fact that ESM’s Nick Berg was the individual champion, his time of 16:43 well clear of Central Square’s Brandon Martin (16:55) in second place.

Meanwhile, on the team side, J-D still beat ESM 20-43, but lost to Central Square 21-34 as Kaleel Boykins led the Rams, finishing fourth in 17:07. Nick Mannion finished sixth in 17:13 as Luke Hobika got eighth place in 17:53 and Michael Sizing (18:07) was 10th.

Having risen to no. 5 in those same state Class B rankings, Christian Brothers Academy’s girls side rolled through last Wednesday’s three-team meet against Westhill and Solvay, topping the Warriors 20-39 and the Bearcats 15-50.

Even with Westhill’s no. 24 state Class C ranking, CBA swept the top three as Olivia Morganti won in 20:14, holding off Deja Jones (20:20) for the victory as Cory Knox finished third in 21:04.

Bri Pucci, in a clocking of 21:45, put herself in sixth place, while Mia Kirch finished eighth in 22:31, just ahead of Savannah Conway (22:33) as Lea Kyle took 10th place in 23:01.

CBA’s boys team ended up with a split, beating Solvay 15-50, but falling to Westhill 24-35 as Riley Nash nearly took the individual race, his time of 17:20 only behind the Warriors’ Dan Washburn, who won in 17:12. Zach Medicis got a fourth-place finish in 18:09 and Joel Gaffney was sixth in 18:43.

