F-M volleyball teams pick up big wins

As the week got underway, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls volleyball team was still undefeated, and wanted to keep that up as a big match loomed with reigning champion Baldwinsville at the end of the month.

In between a string of weekend tournaments, the Hornets took on Liverpool last Friday night, and won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-18. Even a 25-10 loss in the third didn’t deter F-M as it closed out the Warriors 25-17 in the fourth set.

Morgan Napier managed 30 assists and Nina Avery got eight digs. Up front, Juliana Myagkota got 12 kills as Rachel Quilty-Koval and Sonja Napolitano had eight kills apiece. Kendra Broddus got five kills. Napier and Quilty-Koval both earned six digs.

In boys volleyball, it was F-M meeting Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday night, and the Hornets swept the Red Rams behind 35 assists from Chris Blum, his passes often going to Aaron Costanza, who amassed 17 kills.

Anderson Fuller had eight kills, two aces, two blocks, two assists and five digs, with Evan Bybee adding four kills and Cyrus Felton getting two kills to match his total from the Hornets’ win over Baldwinsville on Sept. 13.

J-D, in defeat, had Liam Kaplan earning 18 assists, with Nick Kemmis getting nine kills and Matt Cieplicki adding eight kills.

Two days earlier, F-M, who has its own big match with a reigning champion (Cicero-North Syracuse) ahead this week, played against Central Square and, with a steady effort, swept the Redhawks 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.

Fuller had 11 kills, just ahead of Costanza’s total of 10 kills as Joe Powless got five kills, five aces and five digs. Blum, with his 23 assists, was helped on the back line by Brandon Rogers, who got nine assists. Evan Bybee had six kills and Felton had two kills.

Meanwhile, J-D took on Liverpool, dropping the second set 27-25 after taking the opener 25-21, and then taking over in the third and fourth sets, topping the Warriors 25-19 and 25-18.

Kaplan, with his 24 assists, passed it to Nick Mandelis, who got nine kills, along with Kemmis and Kenny Hildreth, who each earned six kills. Ian Freezman contributed two aces.

The Bishop Grimes girls volleyball team was back in action last Tuesday against Living Word Academy, where the Cobras lost the first two sets 25-21 and 25-16 and, after its own 25-16 win in the third set, fell 25-18 to the Lions in the fourth.

Raquel McDonald had 10 kills and Abbey Clapper got seven kills, five aces and six digs, with Audrey Hathaway getting 15 assists and Mara Gutchess seven digs. Amelia Reitz (29 assists), Melita Fernandez (18 kills) and Kennedy Masterleo (12 kills) led Living Word.

This was just Grimes’ second defeat of the season following a 4-1 start, and on Thursday it looked to bounce back against LaFayette, which it did in a five-set classic.

After a long first set that the Lancers took 28-26, the Cobras won the second 25-20, rallying again with a 25-19 win in the fourth set after LaFayette claimed a close third set 25-22.

Only in the final set did it get lopsided, Grimes putting away the Lancers 25-10 as McDonald amassed 23 kills and 17 digs, with Hathaway earning 33 assists and six digs.

Gutchess put together 11 assists, six aces and 10 digs. Ajak Ater had eight kills, with Bella D’Andrea getting seven kills and Clapper earning six kills, plus seven digs. Becca Vinciquerra finished with 14 digs.

Grimes did win on Friday over Hamilton 25-18, 25-19, 25-15. McDonald had 13 kills and five digs, with Gutchess getting 14 assists as Vinciquerra had 11 digs and Maddy Mowers six digs.

Jamesville-DeWitt’s girls took on Auburn last Monday and wasted little time putting away the Maroons, dominating the first two sets 25-10 and 25-19 and then closing it out, 25-15, in the third for a sweep to improve its record to 2-3.

Madeline Ferris earned 29 assists and four aces, her passes mostly going to Cassie Murphy (12 kills) and Fiona McNeil (nine kills). Linda Shen served up five aces, adding five kills and seven digs, with Alexis LeClair also getting four aces to go with 21 digs. Cara Glazier also had seven digs as McNeil contributed five digs.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story