West Genesee girls swimmers improve to 4-0

With steady efforts and an increase in confidence, the West Genesee girls swim team is closing in on an undefeated run through September.

The Wildcats faced Syracuse City Tuesday night at Nottingham High School, and the trio of Allison Putnam, Maddie Zapisek and Anna Ivery paved the way for a 94-80 victory.

Putnam took part in the 200-yard freestyle and rolled to first place in two minutes, 11.93 seconds. Then she took on the longest race, the 500 freestyle, and won there, too, finishing in 5:58.25.

To start their meet, Zapisek and Ivery joined Hailey Hagadorn and Miki Riley in the 200 medley relay, where WG won in 2:03.48. Then Zapisek went 2:24.36 to prevail in the 200 individual medley and claimed the 100 freestyle in 57.57 seconds.

Meanwhile, Ivery would gain first place in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.61 as she posted the quickest time in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.76. Hagadorn beat the field in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.01.

Cassie Lenhardt, with 176.10 points, beat Annie Marnell (169.35 points) to claim the diving competition. Ivery, Putnam, Riley and Hannah Murdoch went 4:08.05 in the 400 freestyle relay as Mary Lyons, Adrianna Gill, Alison Kotas and Alexandria Werbeck went 2:03.51 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Now all the Wildcats needed to do was beat Baldiwnsville next Tuesday to make it 5-0 going into crucial early-October meets against Fayetteville-Manlius and Liverpool.

