Liverpool girls tennis loses twice to Fayetteville-Manlius

While quite good, the Liverpool girls tennis team still is a few steps below Fayetteville-Manlius – just like everyone else competing in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division.

The Warriors’ 7-0 loss to the Hornets last Tuesday featured seven straight-set matches. Angelica Underwood, in third singles, made some inroads, but lost 6-2, 6-3 to Anna Manta.

Elsewhere in singles, Kelly Geiwitz fell to Phoebe Wang 6-1, 6-0, with Julia Schewe losing to Katerina Atallah 6-0, 6-0.

Diana Kozenyatko and Gabby Underwood played in first doubles, dropping a 6-2, 6-3 match to Rachel Liu and Keara Polovick. By those same scores, Erica Gibbs and Natalie Kidd lost to Ava Abruzzese and Samhitha Adavikolanu.

Aryanna Davila paired with Crystal Morgans, the duo falling to Alexis Ahn and Martha Welker 6-0, 6-2, while Eleni Ioannidis and Cindy Tran falling to Maddy Drapeau and Cassie Wojtasiewicz 6-1, 6-0.

Liverpool had a far better time of it Wednesday roaring past Syracuse East by that same 7-0 margin. Schewe blanked Asmita Bhattarai 6-0, 6-0, with Geiwitz defeating Hibatullah Shaalan by those same scores as Angelica Underwood topping Marian Del Valle 6-1, 6-0.

The closest doubles match still had Gibbs and Kidd prevailing, 6-2, 6-3, over Sophia Holtsbery and Lori Tran. Ioannidis and Cindy Tran got a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Yessica Chinea and Helen Vincent.

Kozenyatko and Gabby Underwood handled Rosealeeenna George and Afiya Rahman 6-1, 6-0. By those same scores, Davila and Morgans defeated Kabita Nepal and Julie Nguyen.

From there, Liverpool went to a Thursday rematch with F-M, where it made further progress, even as the Hornets grabbed every point in a 7-0 decision.

In a tough doubles match, Kozenyatko and Gabby Underwood made it to a third set against Liu and Polovick, only to take a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 defeat.

Two of the singles matches proved competitive, too as Angelica Underwood pushed Manta in a 6-4, 7-5 defeat, while Schewe played well in a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Atallah.

Cicero-North Syracuse had its own struggles last Tuesday afternoon, the Northstars unable to earn a set against West Genesee in a 7-0 defeat to the Wildcats.

Combined, C-NS’s singles duo of Krista Feeney and Jenna Wilson won just one total game facing WG’s Mikayla Mannara and Katie Viau, while Lexi Hnatiw fell to Emma Pinker 6-2, 6-2.

In the four doubles matches, Tina Chen and Bri Galway did best, but still lost to Annabelle Levy and Elisha Strachan 6-4, 6-2 as Bri Bonilla and Sara Cartier had a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Anastasia Mello and Emma Yeager.

These same teams met again on Thursday with the same result, a 7-0 C-NS defeat, with only one of the seven matches against West Genesee going to three sets.

That came in doubles, where McKenzie Cochran and Alexa Kulak grabbed the second set, but still lost, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, to Greta Hahn and Sophia Lowry. Hnatiw, once more, had the best chance in singles, but lost her rematch with Pinker 6-4, 6-2.

