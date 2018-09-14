Girls tennis Bees earn sweep of Syracuse East

Defeated three times in four days during the first full week of September, the Baldwinsville girls tennis team was eager to confront more manageable opposition.

The Bees’ skid ended in a big way last Tuesday against Syracuse East as it earned every point in a 7-0 shutout.

Brooke Tutor and Paige Tromblee each won 6-0, 6-0 singles matches over, respectively, Afiya Rahman and Rosealeenna George, with Sarah Cavino not that different in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Hibatullah Shaalan.

Moving to doubles, Lauren Devine and Hanna Manning topped Asmita Bhattarai and Marian Del Valle 6-0, 6-2, with Audrey Benton and Hannah Gould beating Anna Nguyen and Helen Vincent by those same scores.

Meanwhile, Reagan Doan and Ella Tromblee handled Sophia Holtsbery and Roshika Sharma 6-1, 6-0. Manning paired up with Kara Freer to beat Hadeel AlQoronz and Maryam Almafrachi 6-1, 6-1.

When these two sides met again on Thursday afternoon, it was just the same in terms of both B’ville prevailing 7-0 over Syracuse East, but also not losing a set in any of those contested matches.

Tutor took on Bhattarai and won 6-0, 6-0, with Cavino this time shutting out Calaan by those same scores. Tromblee only dropped one game against Del Valle in her 6-1, 6-0 win.

Devine and Manning had their own 6-1, 6-0 win over George and Rahman, with Benton and Gould winning 6-1, 6-1 over Julie Ngyuen and Roshika Sharma.

Pushed in the second set, Freer and Brenna Murdock still won over Sophia Holtsberry and Lori Tran 6-0, 6-4, just as Doan and Ella Tromblee won 6-2, 6-0 over Yessica Chinea and Helen Vincent.

Now the Bees would look for better results in three league matches this week against Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool and West Genesee, in that order.

