C-NS boys volleyball handles Liverpool in sweep

A triumphant road trip that included a fourth consecutive tournament title at Williamsville South in suburban Buffalo had got the Cicero-North Syracuse boys volleyball team going.

Then it started to meet local competition, including Liverpool, whom the Northstars faced last Tuesday night and quickly dispatched in a 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of the Warriors.

Trent Caviness, MVP of the Williamsville South Tournament, picked up six kills, nine assists and five aces, with Brandon Millias pacing the front line thanks to his 12 kills.

Josh Pickard contributed four aces as Kevin Felasco and Jake Den Bleyker notched four kills apiece. Carter Wisely had three kills, with Dan Seliger getting three digs and John Hendry adding two kills.

Back on Monday night, C-NS swept past Living Word Academy 25-14, 25-11, 25-17. Caviness had eight kills, 14 assists and three aces as Millias put away 17 kills and Den Bleyker had 12 kills. Wisely earned five kills as Hendry and Felasco got four kills apiece.

Both C-NS and Liverpool played on Thursday night, with the Northstars handling Syracuse and the Warriors, against visiting Oswego,

The Northstars’ 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 sweep included 14 assists from Millias and 16 assists from Caviness, who also got eight kills and three aces. DenBleyker had seven kills and Felasco gained five kills, with Wisely and Pickard each finishing with four kills.

Moving to girls volleyball, Cicero-North Syracuse, who beat Liverpool in five sets on Sept. 5, rolled again last Wednesday night by sweeping Henninger 25-13, 25-11, 25-16 in its only match of the week.

Jennifer Carl served up seven aces to go with her 12 assists. Kim Barry added four aces as Aurora Lesinski got five kills and Gracie Gleason earned three kills. McKenna LaPorte contributed three aces and Madison Fortin had four assists.

Liverpool got going last Wednesday with a 25-9, 25-1, 25-7 sweep of Nottingham. Sydney Cavniess had 10 assists, joining Alicia Nash and Sarah Ayling with three aces apiece, with Veronica Detota contributing eight assists.

Marissa Baskin, with five kills, paced a balanced Warriors front line. Delaney Johnson managed four kills as Nash, Lexi Carfi and Abigail Rowell gained three kills apiece.

