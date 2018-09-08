Football Bees frustrated in loss to Nottingham

Sep 08, 2018 Phil Blackwell Baldwinsville Messenger, High School
Baldwinsville quarterback Trey Blasi (12) scrambles to the sideline, away from Nottingham's Jalear Smith (19), in Friday night's game.
While there were plenty of things the Baldwinsville football team did well in Friday night’s game at Nottingham, putting up points was not one of them.
In fact, the Bees did got get on the board at all, stymied all night long by a stubborn Bulldogs defense during a 20-0 defeat that dipped B’ville’s overall record to 0-2.
The irony of it was that the Bees had a far better time moving the ball than it did in its season-opening 24-14 defeat to Corcoran, at least on the ground.
B’ville finished with 178 rushing yards, with Mike Letiza (71 yards on 19 carries) and Trey Blasi (50 yards on 10 carries) getting most of the production.
However, Blasi and Pat May combined to complete just two of 12 passes, Nottingham effectively making the Bees one-dimensional and then containing that dimension whenever it was needed.
For its part, B’ville’s defense did a solid job in the early going, only to get burned by big plays from the Bulldogs in the game’s middle stages.
It was still 0-0 when, in the second quarter, James Dixon, from his own 25-yard line, threw deep – and found Nashon Ash, the touchdown covering 75 yards for the only points of the half.
Nottingham added to its margin in the third period, again with a big pass play from Dixon to Ash, this one covering 40 yards and making the score 14-0. Jadda Brown tacked on a 14-yard TD run in the final period.
May was one of four B’ville defenders to get six tackles, joining John Hernandez, Alex Hiltbrand and Mike Tangredi on that number. Dan Stehle and Dylan Banks each had four solo tackles.
Now the Bees move into Class AA-2 division play, visiting West Genesee next Friday at 6 p.m. The Wildcats (1-1) opened by beating Henninger before a 12-7 defeat to Corcoran.
