Field hockey Northstars, Warriors have contrasting starts

On the same warm Wednesday morning late in August, field hockey teams from Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool got underway, with wildly different results.

At home at Bragman Stadium, the Northstars loudly announced its intentions by putting up one of the best single-game totals in program history to defeat Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 12-0.

Parking itself in the Red Devils’ end, C-NS had seven goals by halftime, and kept on going as Katie Thies scored four times, adding an assist, while Jamie Snyder had two goals and two assists.

Molly Molchanoff also had two goals, contributing a single assist. Emily Colagiovanni had one goal and one assist as Jamie Wagner, Lindsey Hughes and Bailey Lazore also found the net. Allison Bartlett and Emily Townsend picked up assists.

Meanwhile, Liverpool took part in Baldwinsville’s Huntington Tournament, where it faced Vestal (Section IV), a state Class B finalist in 2017, in the first round and took a 4-0 defeat to the Golden Bears.

The tournament is named in honor of Stacy Huntington, a former B’ville coach. Huntington passed away at age 44 in June 2015 after a long battle with breast cancer.

In Huntington’s honor, this early-season tournament was established, with funds raised from the sale of T-shirts and other items to breast cancer research. The team also hands out the Stacy Huntington Memorial Award at the end of each season to deserving players on B’ville’s varsity, JV and modified teams.

Liverpool was unable to get on the board against Vestal and, on Thursday, would meet defending Section III Class C champion Holland Patent in the consolation game after the Golden Knights fell 3-1 to host B’ville.

Once again, the Warriors were stymied, taking a 3-0 defeat to HP. Two of the Golden Knights’ goals came from Hannah Corrigan, each assisted by Haley Acevedo, who had the other goal.

Liverpool goalie Abbie Bragan still had a stellar effort, making 19 saves, and the Warriors would next look to a match this week with B’ville, who lost the tournament final to Vestal 3-2.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story